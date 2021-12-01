Canyon Lake Fire and EMS and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a 47-year-old Wimberley man they believe walked into Canyon Lake late Wednesday morning.
“We are currently on the water searching for a person who reportedly walked into the lake,” said CLF/EMS Interim Chief Robert Mikel said. “We received information that (the person) called or texted to someone, and that person relayed that info to us and the sheriff’s office.”
Mikel and Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, confirmed the search was confined to where personal items were found at Boat Ramp 17, located near Little Jacobs Creek Park in the northeast central portion of the lake accessible to Farm-to-Market Road 306.
Mikel said Canyon Lake Fire’s sonar-equipped Marine 53 rescue boat began searching the area just after noon. Smith said at 3:28 p.m. the New Braunfels Fire Department dive team joined the search for a man she said was last seen wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants.
Smith said the missing person last had contact with family members at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.
If the incident is ruled a drowning it would be the fifth at Canyon Lake and 10th on area waterways this year.
