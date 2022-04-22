Facing Comal County commissioners on Thursday, representatives from a Canyon Lake-area citizens organization presented results from a recent survey of residents focusing on nine county-operated boat ramps at the lake.
Doug Leecock of the Canyon Lake Boat Ramps Community Alliance (CLBRCA) reviewed portions of 1,139 responses received during a two-week period between March 11-25, most suggesting ways to improve parking and relieve congestion, at the ramps through short-term and longer-term methods over the next three years and beyond.
“They did a great job and did a lot of hard work in compiling the results,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “They presented them in such a way that gives us a way to move forward on planning and making improvements to the boat ramps, but it went beyond just compiling the results – they were helpful in putting the survey together and getting it out to the public. But they also are continuing to help the county identify improvements that can be made.”
Leecock said CLBRCA’s presentation, co-compiled by Terry Ramirez, Bill Blackwood and Gloria Meehan, sifted through more than 9,000 comments contained in the responses that will be used in developing an operations plan for future management of the ramps.
The effort began late last summer, after commissioners tabled a measure that updated terms of the county’s lease of the ramps from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that contained wording residents feared could limit or result in fees for pedestrian and vehicle access to the ramps and adjacent areas.
Earlier this spring CLBRCA officials met with Krause, who proposed county ideas that meshed into the organization’s draft. Both served as the foundation for the online survey that asked residents if they were property owners at or near the lake; ways they used the ramps – for fishing, swimming, boat launches and recoveries – and any issues or concerns they faced.
The top concern was parking and/or congestion, which totaled 378 mentions, followed by security and rules enforcement (257), swimming and fishing (230) and general access (192).
Any changes need to receive the blessing of the Corps, which manages Canyon Lake, and Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, which owns its water rights. Other stakeholders will be involved in the improvement process as well, officials said.
The Corps of Engineers did not have a role in the survey, but said it is reviewing the results.
“We continue to work with Comal County, who leases the ramps, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves when they come out to the (Canyon Lake) facilities,” said Clay Church, USACE’s Fort Worth District spokesperson said on Friday.
A few months ago, commissioners committed up to $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to begin improvements, some of which could begin within the next few months. Following the presentation, Krause and CLBRCA officials – who briefly met after the 27-page document was reviewed – said they planned to meet to discuss a timeframe for implementing some short-term goals, such as installing signage and lighting in the most needed areas.
“We gave them the raw data from the survey and they took it from there,” Krause said of the
CLBRCA, which commissioners commended for an estimated $25,000 to $30,000 effort in assembling the data into a working draft to serve as a foundation to begin improvements. “We really appreciated the fact that they stepped up to help and put in the work to make it happen,” Krause said.
Both sides will meet again next week to continue the next steps.
“I will meet with them next week to identify those steps,” Krause said. “Because of the way they compiled the information, we can see some of the easiest things (realized), like the signage warning where swimming and diving is allowed and not allowed and identifying lighting and other things for immediate improvements we can make,” Krause said.
Krause said the county is planning to meet with the USACE to update the agreement to operate the ramps.
“We’re hoping to meet with them in the coming weeks to go over the input we’ve received and some of the other things needed to update the lease,” he said, citing discussions could involve acquiring space for additional parking at some of the ramp sites.
“Adding additional boat ramps is another conversation, but something (the county) is considering as well.”
