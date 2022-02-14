The calendar says it’s February, but hiring for New Braunfels’ next tourist season has begun.
With plans underway to open Schlitterbahn on April 15, the New Braunfels mainstay water park will hire about 2,200 associates across all departments with starting rates as high as $17 per hour.
“It may still be winter, but spring is right around the corner, and we have been hard at work this offseason getting the park ready to open in April,” said Darren Hill, the park’s general manager. “We have started hiring, and there are many great jobs available. Schlitterbahn is a fun place to work and comes with great perks, but we also value professional growth and leadership development. Schlitterbahn is the perfect place to launch a career. In fact, it’s where I started as a lifeguard in 1990.”
All available positions are posted at Schlitterbahn’s online job site. They include lifeguards (minimum age to apply is 15 years old), park services (minimum age 14), admissions (minimum age 14), housekeeping, kitchen staff and security.
Associate benefits include free and unlimited admission to all Cedar Fair parks, free promotional tickets for friends and family, access to employee events and activities throughout the season and employee discounts on food and merchandise.
Schlitterbahn’s Galveston park plans to hire about 1,000 associates for this year’s season. The Galveston park opens on March 12.
For more information and to apply, visit bahnjobs.com
