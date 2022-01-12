New Braunfels City Council members on Monday finalized the 2022 street maintenance project list.
The approval allocates about $1.7 million for fiscal year 2022 to fund more than 40 roadway maintenance projects selected from the city’s 901 lane miles of streets, ranging from preventative maintenance to complete roadway rehabilitation projects.
The plan was developed through public input with city staff recommendations.
This list is separate from the projects that are part of the 2013 and 2019 bonds.
According to Greg Malatek, the city’s public works director, several kinds of maintenance strategies to lengthen the life of a roadway are put into place, which include:
Crack sealing: This work consists of cleaning and sealing the cracks in the pavement with an asphalt sealant to prevent moisture from entering into the flexible base and/or subgrade material.
Pothole repairs: This work consists of removing loose material from a small, shallow repair area, applying tack coat to surfaces of these areas, placing the repair material to grade and compacting to conform to the existing roadway surface using mechanical tampers or rollers to achieve full consolidation.
Base repairs: Since these repairs are much larger and deeper than potholes, this work consists of saw-cutting the repair area and removing the loose, existing asphalt pavement and base material. Once the loose material is cleaned out, tack coat is applied to the surfaces of the repair area, and the new material is placed in lifts no more than four inches deep.
Blade level-up: This work consists of the placement of a thin layer of asphalt pavement to fill in areas of the pavement that hold water due to the shifting subgrade.
Chip seals and limited overlays: A chip seal consists of spraying a thin layer of asphalt over the pavement, followed by applying a thin layer of small aggregate. Once this is done, a thin hot-mix asphalt pavement overlay is placed over the chip seal. This is done to waterproof the existing street surface and to increase skid resistance and the life of the pavement section.
Mill and overlays: This work consists of milling two or three inches of the existing pavement section and placing a single layer of hot-mix asphalt pavement which is used to restore the street to its original shape and ride.
Rehabilitation/reconstruction of roadways: This work consists of reconstructing the entire roadway section, replacing sections of concrete curb and fixing the drainage issues so water drains properly.
Microsurfacing: This work involves a one-fourth inch overlay.
Each city street was evaluated, and an Overall Condition Index, or OCI, was assigned to each street segment.
The OCI considers the smoothness of the roadways and cracks, rutting, utility cuts and potholes in the pavement surface.
A street with an OCI of 99 is in excellent condition and needs no repair or treatment. Usually, an OCI of 19 or less indicates pavement and road base failure, and reconstruction is required.
Here is a list of the projects included in the preliminary street maintenance plan with the type of maintenance and the OCI number in parentheses.
Blade level-up:
Hunter Road (65) from Farm-to-Market Road 306 to Rapids Road
Saengerhalle Road (30) from Saur Lane to State Highway 46
Eastman Avenue (21) from I-35 frontage road to Kingbird Place
South Kowald Lane (40) from I-35 frontage road to FM 1101
Limited overlay:
Bobolink Drive (32) from FM 725 to end
Cardinal Drive (25) from Paisano Street to end
Paisano Street (35) from Bobolink Drive to Coco Lane
Swan Drive (27) from FM 725 to Oriole Drive
Oriole Drive (32) from Swan Drive to Bobolink Drive
South Peace Avenue (35) from East Common Street to end
Mill and overlay with two-inch hot mix asphalt:
Schmidt Avenue (35) from FM 1044 to Morningside Drive
Rosemary Drive (29) from Bell Street to Howard Street
Allison Drive (34) from Pahmeyer Road to end
South Central Avenue (27) from Common Street to Mather Street
South Washington Avenue (32) from East South Street to East Lincoln Street
Rolling Valley Drive (28) from Old Marion Road to end
Rehabilitation:
Briarbend Drive (37) from Belmead Drive to Brockton Drive
Camellia Lane (31) from South Walnut Avenue to terminus
Ibis Falls Drive (45) from Starling Creek to Bluebird Ridge Drive
Linde Avenue (50) from I-35 access road to Trauer Street
Sunflower Circle (36) from Oleander Street to terminus
Vista Parkway (30) from Morningside Drive to terminus
Coll Street (22) from North Walnut Avenue to Elliot Knox Boulevard
East Dittlinger Street (28) from South Washington Avenue to South Grant Avenue
Bavarian Drive (25) from North Walnut Avenue to end
Rapids Road (25) from Cypress Rapids Road to Hunter Road
West Merriweather Street (32) from Unicorn Avenue to South Academy Avenue
Magazine Avenue (30) from West Jahn Street to West Nacogdoches Street
Lee Street (31) from South Live Oak Avenue to South Peach Avenue
Orange Avenue (27) from Business 35 to Lee Street
South Plum Avenue (25) from Stonewall Street to Lee Street
Small Town Drive (32) from Luckenbach Drive to Jerad Street
Spring Meadow (22) from Hidden Meadow to end
Jackson Street (16) from South Hickory Avenue to South Live Oak Avenue
Memorial Circle (31) from South Walnut Avenue to end
City mill/overlay:
Small Town Drive knuckle (not listed)
Northway (38) from Goodwin to end
New York (32) from Pennsylvania to end
Booneville (54) to Dallas to Edgewater
Green Valley (31) from FM1044 to Ron Road
Ridge Drive (31) from Kerlick Lane to Mission
Microsurfacing:
Hunters Ridge (43) from Hunters Creek Drive to end
Hunters Crossing (58) from Hunters Creek Drive to end
Hunters Point Road (66) from Hunters Creek Drive to end
Hunters Trail (91) from Oak Run to end
Hunters Trace (91) from Oak Run to end
Woodlane Drive (46) from Northwoods Drive to Windsor Lane
Northwoods Drive (41) from State Highway 46 to Windsor Lane
Windsor Lane (43) from Woodlane Drive to end
Canterberry Drive (34) from end to end
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
•Appointed Stephen Nishimuta to the Building Standards Commission for an unexpired term ending Nov. 30.
•Appointed Patrick Lynch to the Community Development Advisory Committee for an unexpired term ending Nov. 30.
•Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning at 2725, 2753 and 2793 Goodwin Lane, from “M-1A” Light Industrial District and “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “C-1A” Neighborhood Business District with a special use permit to allow the development of multiple dwelling units in a townhouse style configuration.
•Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning at 948 Broadway from “M-2” Heavy Industrial District to “R-1A-6.6” Single Family District.
•Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed abandonment of an about 4,976 square-foot portion of unimproved remaining right-of-way, abutting the northern terminus of Elizabeth Avenue.
•Reappointed Brad T. Bechtol to the Watershed Advisory Committee for an unexpired term ending May 31, 2024.
•Approved a contract reassignment with MuniRevs, Inc d/b/a LodgingRevs to GovOS, Inc.
•Approved a recommendation from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation authorizing an expenditure of up to $300,000 to TaskUs, Inc. for a project to promote or develop new or expanded business enterprises that create or retain primary jobs.
•Approved a $171,906 purchase with John Wright and Associates for license plate reader cameras for the police department.
•Approved the submission of an application to the Department of Homeland Security’s Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program for the purchase of an ambulance.
•Approved a $866,000 purchase through Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, LLC for a replacement built to New Braunfels Fire Department specifications fire engine built by Pierce Manufacturing and to declare the existing engine as surplus.
•Approved a $407,798 purchase with Sterling McCall Ford for two ambulance chassis and box remounts, and Stryker Sales Corporation for two power load stretchers for the fire department and to declare the replaced equipment as surplus.
•Renewed the following annual contracts: The Levy Company Inc. for traffic signal maintenance services, Clean Harbors Environmental Services for household hazardous waste collection, Life Scan Wellness Centers for firefighter physical exams, SAMCO Capital Markets Inc. for financial advisory services and McCall Parkhurst & Horton for bond counsel services.
•Approved a $391,020 purchase through Waukesha Pearce for four generators at various city locations.
•Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning from “M-2” Heavy Industrial District to “MU-B” High Intensity Mixed-Use District, located at 601 Rusk St., 555 Porter St., 477 E. Faust St., the northeast corner of Rusk Street and Church Hill Drive, east side of Porter Street between Rusk Street and Consolidated, the southwest corner of Porter Street and Consolidated, and the northeast corner of Porter Street and McKenna Avenue.
•Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance adopting a new reapportionment plan revising city council member district boundaries in response to the 2020 Census.
•Following a closed executive session, approved the hiring of Sydney Bridger as assistant city attorney/prosecutor.
