On March 9-10, when he toured the city and interviewed to become the city’s next fire chief, Houston Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano said he was spellbound by New Braunfels.
“Everyone here in this city has been so great,” he said. “There is a true community feel and the hospitality has been amazing. I see the way that people here interact with each other, which is amazing.”
On Friday, City Manager Robert Camareno announced he will recommend the 46-year-old Lozano to lead the New Braunfels Fire Department. City council must approve Lozano, who was selected over the other finalist, Schertz Assistant Fire Chief Gregory Rodgers.
“We were impressed with the qualifications and experience of both candidates, but after careful review, Lozano was selected as the best person to lead the New Braunfels Fire Department,” Camareno said.
Lozano succeeds Patrick O’Connell, who resigned last Sept. 20 after two years leading the 140-member department. Since then, Assistant Chief Mike Wehman has served as interim chief.
Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, assisted in the city’s search that ended with 34 applicants for a position paying from $107,346 and $182,489 annually.
According to the city the fire chief oversees administrative activities that include budget development, policy analysis, project management, strategic planning, along with supervising recruitment, testing and hiring of employees and issue evaluations of their development and performance, all under civil service guidelines.
Since joining HPD at age 21, Lozano worked his way up the HFD ladder. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s in business administration. He is a U.S. Army Reserves veteran, a Texas Commission on Fire Protection master firefighter and fire instructor, and a Center for Public Safety Excellence peer assessor.
As HFD resource management assistant chief, Lozano planned the capital budget, was in charge of fleet acquisition and maintenance, tools, equipment and warehouse – reciting the duties as if before the press while serving as the department’s communications spokesperson.
Both finalists met council members and toured new city emergency facilities, including both new fire stations set to come online later this spring. Camareno said the city looks forward to Lozano coming aboard “during this exciting time.”
Lozano’s appointment will likely come before city council at its next regular meeting on April 11. If approved, Lozano will be the first from outside the city selected as fire chief since Kenneth Jacks was chosen from the Richardson Fire Department in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.