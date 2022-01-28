City officials invite all residents to participate in the first of several surveys as part of New Braunfels’ Unified Development Code Project, a process that will consolidate and streamline the various rules and regulations property owners follow when developing or building on their property.
Branded as the land development ordinance, this update was a recommendation from residents coming out of the 2018 Envision New Braunfels Comprehensive Plan. It will consolidate four land development-related ordinances into one unified development code.
The first phase of that process, which is now underway, includes a thorough analysis and assessment of the current codes, as well as an online public survey.
The last day to take the survey is Monday. And according to Christopher Looney, the city’s planning and development services director, residents don’t have to be an expert on land development and does not require significant familiarity with the current regulations to take part in the survey.
Looney said the new land development ordinance would rewrite local zoning, subdivision platting, historic preservation, and sign ordinances, all of which were written years ago.
“The new ordinance will modernize the rules for building and developing — everything from parking to landscaping to building design to signage to road and lot configuration — so that we can properly implement the Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in 2018,” Looney said. “The Comprehensive Plan specifically calls for the creation of a unified development code to implement the future community vision expressed by our residents. We invite everyone in the community to take this initial survey. You don’t need to be a builder, landowner, developer or urban planner to take the survey. We want to hear from everyone on how they would like to see the built environment take shape.”
The city has hired Clarion Associates Inc. to assist in creating the land development ordinance, including public meetings, interactive online engagement, interviews with key stakeholders and surveys.
City officials expect the entire process to take about a year and a half to complete.
That survey, along with more in-depth information about the Unified Development Code project, can be found on the land development ordinance website at www.nbtexas.org/3236/Land-Development-Ordinance-Changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.