What National Weather Service forecasters are describing as a significant winter weather event continues Thursday evening and into Friday as arctic air spills into South Central Texas, bringing a hard freeze and bitterly cold wind chill values.
Significant icing has taken place through the Hill Country and into the I-35 corridor from New Braunfels to Georgetown, including the Austin metro area, as well as points east.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the area from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday as wind chills could fall to between -5 and 5 degrees late Thursday evening through mid-morning Friday.
A risk for hypothermia exists for those spending extended time outdoors and not dressed in layers, hats and gloves.
Expect high temperatures to only reach the mid-30s on Friday before falling into the low 20s Friday night. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to warm into the mid 40.
Ice that accumulated Thursday is expected to remain on many surfaces, including some roads and bridges, through midday Friday, at which time forecasters expect clearing skies and the sun to begin to assist with melting.
City and county officials are advising drivers to avoid travel, if possible, due to continued icy conditions.
The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org.
With roads still wet and continued below freezing temperatures in the forecast, New Braunfels ISD officials made the decision Thursday afternoon to extend its closure and cancel school Friday, according to district spokesperson Rebecca Villarreal. All NBISD campuses and offices will return to normal operations on Monday.
Extra-curricular activities for Friday are also canceled and will be rescheduled.
Comal ISD will again be closed Friday.
The city of New Braunfels will also continue closures of many of its facilities on Friday.
Essential city services will continue normal operations, and residents can expect delayed openings of the Library and Das Rec.
The partial activation of the City’s Emergency Operations Center continues, and City staff continues to closely monitor weather conditions.
Police, Fire/EMS, Public Works, and Solid Waste will continue operations as normal.
There are currently no changes to the schedule for solid waste and recycling services; however, City staff is closely monitoring weather and roadway conditions. Should changes become necessary, residents can find that information on the city’s website at nbtexas.org and on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and NextDoor.
Most non-essential city services will be closed on Friday, including City Hall and other administrative offices, Municipal Court, the Westside Community Center and the Landa Park Golf Course.
Das Rec will reopen on Friday from noon-7 p.m.
The Public Library will reopen on Friday from noon-6 pm.
Restrooms, water fountains and other facilities in all city parks remain temporarily closed.
City street crews continued to treat local roads and bridges with gravel and de-icing agents Thursday afternoon and the Texas Department of Transportation is taking similar precautions on I-35 and other major highways.
Residents can find updated local road closure information on the city’s website.
The New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department’s Daddy Daughter Dance at Wursthalle, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been postponed. Details about the rescheduling of that event will be announced as soon as those details are confirmed.
Additional delayed openings or closures will be posted on the city website and social media platforms.
City officials have plans in place for the opening of a warming center, should that become necessary due to prolonged power outages caused by windy conditions and/or icy conditions on power lines and trees.
Comal county offices will also remain closed on Friday. County law enforcement and Road Department crews continue to operate and officials said they are closely monitoring weather conditions.
The New Braunfels Utilities service territory continues to experience freezing temperatures with ice accumulation in some areas.
NBU lobbies and drive-through will remain closed on Friday. Operations will resume as normal.
Customer Service inquiries should be directed to 830-629-8400.
Residents can find winter weather resources, like winterizing the home and generator safety, at www.nbutexas.com/winter-freeze-tips.
The NBU up-to-date outage viewer map that provides status information on outages can be found online at oms.nbutexas.com.
