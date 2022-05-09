Comal and Guadalupe County voters went to the polls on Saturday and had their say on city council seats, school board trustee positions, and constitutional amendments.
The race to represent District 1 on the New Braunfels City Council will go to a runoff after no candidates received the 50% majority of votes needed to win the seat outright.
With all Comal and Guadalupe County precincts reporting, Andrés Campos-Delgado, a 49-year-old area manager, received 178 votes or 44% of votes cast, and Suzie Lynn, a COBRA specialist, garnered 168 votes for 42%, prompting a runoff on a date yet to be determined.
Jimmy Delgado, a 60-year-old business consultant, received 56 votes for a 14% share.
Incumbent Shane Hines, elected to fill George Green’s unexpired term in 2018 and reelected to a three-year term in his own right in 2019, declined to seek reelection to the District 1 seat.
In the race to represent District 2, voters chose retiree Christopher Wills, receiving 349 votes, and Fabian Dealva, who listed a military occupation, garnered 80 votes.
Willis said he was looking forward to continuing the city’s transparency efforts initiated by former Mayor Barron Casteel.
“He did a lot of things to make to where it’s easier for residents of New Braunfels to speak to the Council and the mayor,” Willis said. “That’s how I got involved back then. I want to continue the transparency. I want to make it where I’m more available for the city and be able to have educated and thought out conversations.”
Willis will succeed Mayor Pro Tem Justin Meadows, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2019 but declined to seek reelection despite being eligible for a third consecutive three-year term.
Late Saturday night New Braunfels ISD sent out a press release declaring the race winners for the two at-large trustee seats and the district 1 trustee seat.
According to unofficial results from Guadalupe and Comal Counties, voters chose to reelect Wes Clark for one at-large trustee seat with the majority of votes, followed by Megan Stratemann-Willis.
In a close call for district 1 trustee, New Braunfels ISD voters chose to elect Morgan Renaud with 213 votes over Keith D. Smith’s 202 votes.
In Comal ISD district 6, which is entirely in Bexar County, Amanda Jones appeared to defeat Amber Bracegirdle 659 to 300.
In the four-candidate race to fill the Comal ISD district 7 seat David Krawczynski dominated behind 1,121 votes. Kaila Stovall was second with 337, Orlando “OJ” Dona third with 232 and Steve Gallets with 225.
Voters statewide approved two propositions intended to lower property taxes for homeowners by decisive margins, according to the Texas Tribune. One proposition is aimed at older and disabled Texans, and the other would provide modest relief for homeowners across the board.
Garden Ridge voters chose Kay Bower for the City Council Place 5 seat. She defeated Shelby Trail by a count of 423 votes to 330.
According to election officials, 12,348 Comal County voters participated in Saturday’s election out of 125,544 registered voters, about 9.8% of the county’s electorate.
Results are unofficial until the votes are canvassed by trustees in both school districts and City Council members.
