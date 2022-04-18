The large and small playground structures at Fischer Park will be temporarily closed until early next month to allow work to replace the park’s existing play structures.
The city’s contractor, Sugar Land-based supplier Fun Abounds, will replace the existing equipment in both the small and big kids’ playground areas so that workers can install the new equipment.
The new equipment includes a corkscrew slide, a large climbing boulder, climbing net repairs and inclusive play equipment, such as musical instruments, wheelchair transfer on play equipment, a rocker and poured-in-place surfacing.
“We are really looking forward to having these Fischer Park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Stacey Dicke. “And we appreciate the patience from residents and visitors while we make these upgrades, which will make these play areas more inclusive and accessible.”
The splash pad, swing sets and grand pavilion will not be affected by the closures and will remain open during the renovations.
City officials expect completion of the $260,000 project by May 9, weather and other factors permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.