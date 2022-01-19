Several seats held by longtime incumbents will be in play, when voters head to the polls May 7 to select city council members and trustees in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts.
The month-long candidate-filing period officially began Wednesday and ends on Feb. 18. Seats up for election include New Braunfels City Council’s District 1 and District 2 positions, held by Shane Hines and Justin Meadows, respectively.
Hines was elected to fill the one year remaining on George Green’s unexpired term in 2018, and unopposed in capturing his first three-year term the following year. Meadows, unopposed in his bid for his first term in 2016 and reelection in 2019, are eligible for a third consecutive three-year term after voters approved a city charter amendment that extended term limits last year.
No such rules apply to trustee races in both area public school districts. Comal Independent School District incumbents Marty Bartlett and Cody Mueller have represented Districts 6 and 7 since 2014 and 2013, respectively.
New Braunfels ISD will contest seats held by District 1 incumbent Keith Smith and at-large representatives Wes Clark, the current board president, and David Heefner, board secretary. Smith and Clark were elected in 2013 and reelected in 2016 and 2019; Heefner won elections in 2016 and 2019.
School board candidates must be registered voters, reside in the district they are filing for, and must have resided within the school district for at least six months. City council hopefuls must have resided in their respective districts at least six months prior to filing, have resided in the city at least 12 months prior to the election date, and in no way be currently indebted to the city.
Interested candidates must file the necessary paperwork with the city of New Braunfels, NBISD or CISD before the 5 p.m. deadline on Feb. 18. The last day to register to vote is April 7; early voting begins April 25 and ends May 3
WHERE TO FILE
NEW BRAUNFELS CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICTS 1 AND 2
City Secretary’s office in City Hall, 550 Landa Street
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
NEW BRAUNFELS ISD TRUSTEES
DISTRICT 1, TWO AT-LARGE SEATS
NBISD Education Center, 430 W. Mill Street
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
COMAL ISD TRUSTEES
DISTRICTS 6 AND 7
Comal ISD Support Services Building
1404 Interstate 35 North
7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.