New Braunfels has launched an effort to update the city’s land development-related ordinances, an 18-month process city officials say would consolidate and streamline the various rules and regulations property owners follow when developing or building on their property.
Branded as the Land Development Ordinance, the update was a recommendation from residents coming out of the 2018 Envision New Braunfels Comprehensive Plan and will consolidate four land development-related ordinances into a unified code.
The Envision New Braunfels Plan, according to the city’s website, is a long-range vision document that captures community-driven goals and objectives to guide local decision-makers and policymakers on the city’s growth and development.
Christopher Looney, the city’s planning and development services director, said the existing ordinances were written at different times in New Braunfels’ history to achieve the goals of the community at the time.
“But they are not equipped to implement the future vision of our residents reflected in Envision New Braunfels,” Looney said. “In fact, the city’s comprehensive plan specifically calls for the creation of a unified development code. The Land Development Ordinance will do just that and address issues like housing variety, creative neighborhood layouts, more sidewalks and better transitions between land uses.”
Those four ordinances that the update would consolidate into a unified code are:
n Zoning ordinance — Originally written in the 1960s and then updated in the 1980s, this ordinance includes zoning districts that separate activity by districts of compatibility.
n Subdivision platting ordinance — Originally written in the 1990s, this ordinance includes rules for the laying out of roads, lots and utilities.
n Historic preservation ordinance — Originally written in the 1990s, this ordinance includes processes and guidelines for preserving historic structures and resources.
n Sign ordinance — Originally written in 2006, this ordinance includes rules for commercial signage.
The update does not include the International Building Codes, which are scheduled for their own separate cyclical update in 2022.
The city has hired the national land-use consulting firm Clarion Associates to assist in the creation of the ordinance, which will include public meetings, interactive online engagement, surveys and interviews with key stakeholders.
City officials expect the process to take about a year and a half to complete.
The first phase of that process, which is now underway, includes a thorough analysis and assessment of the current codes.
Residents who are interested in participating in this phase, or the overall process, are invited to learn more, sign up for updates, and take the first of several online surveys by visiting the Land Development Ordinance website at www.nbtexas.org/3236/Land-Development-Ordinance-Changes.
The current survey is available until Jan. 31.
