A jury needed only an hour and a half Thursday to convict one of two brothers charged with beating and robbing a rideshare driver nearly four years ago.
The panel of six men and seven women heard closing arguments before 12 voted to convict Joshua Elijah Limon, 21, of aggravated robbery in Judge Gary Steel’s 274th District Court.
“The jury’s verdict clearly demonstrates that the citizens of Comal County will not tolerate this type of behavior,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said.
“The defense’s attempts to discredit the victim based upon his past poor choices did not excuse Joshua Limon’s dangerous and violent conduct when he robbed and pistol whipped the victim.”
Sentencing is set for May 9, with Steel deciding sentencing. After the verdict he ordered pre-sentencing reports, which usually take around two months. First-degree felony convictions carry prison terms of between 5 to 99 years to life in prison and/or fines of up to $20,000.
Neither Limon, nor his older brother charged in the same crime, Zion Jacob Limon, 24, never testified during the guilt or innocence phase of the trial. Testimony from the victim, police officers and investigators began Tuesday morning and lasted until mid-afternoon Wednesday.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Frazier rested the state’s case around 4 p.m., with Austin-based defense attorney defense resting without calling a witness around 5 p.m. Both delivered closing arguments reviewing the trial early Thursday.
Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2018 police called to a convenience store at the corner of Landa Street and Walnut Avenue encountered the victim. Now 31, the Marion man testified he was bloodied and robbed just minutes earlier at Braunfels Haus Apartments, three blocks away.
The victim said he was Zion Limon’s supervisor at the Amazon Distribution Center in San Marcos and said his ride for Zion was off the books from his being a part-time Lyft driver. He testified Zion Limon helped facilitate his other profession as a part-time marijuana dealer.
Now incarcerated in Guadalupe County awaiting trial on drug charges, the victim testified he didn’t initially know Joshua accompanied Zion inside his Kia Optima, where the two took turns beating him with handguns that were hidden in backpacks.
Police testified the victim told them of where he was beaten and a check tracked the suspects to an apartment at Braunfels Haus, which has addresses in the 700 block of Howard Street and the 700 block of Bell Street, where the robbery occurred.
After peering through a window, police saw the brothers bantering about with drugs in clear view. They verbally sparred with both suspects in the 3½ hours it took to get an approved search warrant.
When it came, the subsequent search turned up prescription medication neither suspect had proper prescriptions for, and turned up approximately one-half pound of marijuana – with charges enhanced by the drug-free zone surrounding nearby Seele Elementary School.
Cash inside the apartment and on Zion Limon was found with the victim’s DNA, but no backpacks or hoodies worn by the brothers were recovered.
It took several months before a Comal County grand jury issued aggravated robbery indictments against the Limons in 2019 and they remain jailed on $500,000 bonds and have other non-related charges pending.
Both await trial on other charges connected to the incident – possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 and 4 grams in a drug-free zone, retaliation, and harassment of persons in a correctional facility.
On Thursday, Tharp was non-committal on plans to pursue trials on those charges or at all against Zion Limon, who now awaits trial in Bexar County for the execution-style shootings of two men only months after bonding out of the Comal County Jail in 2020.
“The decision on whether to try Joshua Limon’s other cases will be decided at a later date and after the sentencing hearing on May 9,” she said. “We do not plan to dismiss any of the charges pending against Zion Limon, but anticipate his capital murder case in Bexar County having priority over our pending criminal cases against him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.