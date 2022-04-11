Dozens of state and local fire response agencies on Monday continued to battle a brushfire that had scorched more than 3,000 acres of Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis since Friday.
JBSA officials Monday afternoon said the blaze, which ignited during a training exercise at the 27,000-acre facility, was 70% contained. Local officials said the fire remained within the base grounds and hadn’t crossed the Bexar-Comal county line.
“No further evacuations to the local communities are expected,” JBSA said in a statement just before 1 p.m. on Monday. “As of today, an estimated 3,000 acres have burned. The area did get some rain overnight and the extra humidity is very helpful with containment operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
Canyon Lake Fire & EMS and Bulverde-Spring Branch Fire & EMS were among dozens of agencies that were providing mutual aid to JBSA consolidated fire crews from Camp Bullis, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland and Randolph.
JBSA said the wildfire started at the training installation’s demolition range area, Training Area 23. Officials wouldn’t speculate if it might have been connected to the training exercise but pledged an investigation. Late Sunday afternoon all evacuations within the surrounding communities had been lifted, and there were no injuries or damage to occupied buildings.
Robert Mikel, Canyon Lake Fire & EMS chief, said one of his trucks with personnel from his department and responders from New Braunfels and Seguin — all part of a strike team working fires in Central Texas — were reassigned to the Bullis fire early Sunday morning.
“Bulverde Spring-Branch requested assistance with evacuations near the Bullis fire and CLFEMS sent a water tender and brush truck to assist,” Mikel said. “They assisted with evacuations and patrolled for any spot fires Saturday afternoon.”
BSB Battalion Chief Keith Brown said units from his department remained on watch Sunday into Monday, but couldn’t confirm news reports that they helped guide residents who temporarily evacuated to shelter at Spring Branch Middle School.
“They helped with most of that — we just made the school available for those who evacuated and needed shelter Saturday evening,” said Steve Stanford, Comal ISD assistant superintendent for communications and governmental relations.
Some San Antonio news outlets said some residents in two subdivisions were ordered to evacuate. Mikel, Brown and Stanford could not say how many residents followed evacuation orders, which Bulverde Police Chief Gary Haecker said weren’t mandatory.
“According to (Comal) fire departments, there were no mandatory evacuation (orders), no residents in any shelters, nor was there any fire in Comal County — it was all contained inside the base,” he said. “We were available to assist (those needing) shelter, but were never called upon to do so.”
JBSA also credited the Leon Springs, San Antonio, Bexar County ESDs 10 and 12 and Bexar-Bulverde fire departments, and the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, District 7 Fire Rescue, Bexar County Office of Emergency Management and Texas Division of Emergency Management for their assistance.
The round of storms that moved through the area late Sunday night into Monday morning only produced 0.05 of an inch of rain at Camp Bullis, compared to 0.20 that fell in New Braunfels and slightly more in other areas. The welcome rain was not nearly enough, with another round of storms preceding a dry front through the area early Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Forest Service warned of wildfires in the state’s Southern Plains and Panhandle areas as soon as Tuesday, possibly impacting communities near Canadian, Amarillo, Childress and Lubbock. The risk shifts toward the Interstate 35 corridor on Wednesday, along a line west of Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, San Antonio and Laredo.
Since April 1, federal, state and local fire agencies have responded to 212 wildfires that had consumed 30,231 acres through Sunday, including 69 that ignited since Friday.
NBFD douses fire
City firefighters extinguished a blaze that threatened an apartment complex on Friday.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said NBFD units were called to the Langtry Village Apartments, in the 1500 block of Business 35 North, around 5:08 p.m.
“Units arrived to find a two-story, multi-family dwelling with light smoke showing from a second floor unit and the eaves,” Ferguson said. “They extinguished the fire and pulled some of the ceiling to make sure it didn’t go into the attic space.”
Ferguson said the fire was contained to the unit, which sustained an estimated $80,000 in damage. He said one adult male, age unavailable, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and no other injuries were reported.
“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the fire appears to be accidental and not suspicious in nature,” Ferguson said.
