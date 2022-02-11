I am a native of Texas, originally from New Braunfels, Texas. I attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas during the late 70’s. I received a bachelor’s degree in 1979 from Sam Houston graduating with academic honors and an associate degree from Blinn College and worked on an Executive MBA Degree at the University of Nebraska in Omaha. I have over 40 years of teaching experience. I have about 20 years of Agri-Business experience in the Agriculture Divisions of Eli Lilly and Company and Merck Pharmaceutical Company. I was selected into Lilly’s Management Advisory Club in 1987 and Merck’s League of Excellence Club in 1992. I am a Central Plains Reining Horse Association (CPRHA) champion and Six (6) time American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) World Champion Qualifier.
Growing up in the Hill Country, I learned early the value of hard work, service, and faith in God. In the military, as a City Council member, small business and teacher, I have dedicated my life to serving the community that raised me. At 6-years-old I started my first job at the horse track, Dutchman Downs picking up horse apples for $5.00 a week. After high school, I served our country jumping out of airplanes, it feels like I have performed almost 1,000 successful jumps as a member of the Army Airborne Infantry. After being honorably discharged, I served our community as a teacher for 40+ years. I continued this excellent record of service as a New Braunfels City Councilman, where I helped keep our community the place to live, work and raise a family for over 5 years.
What are the most important factors for keeping Texas’ economy strong and resilient and how would you build or improve upon those?
Texas agriculture is the number one agriculture in the nation. Our water rights are vital for agriculture and cities, Real Estate, Farmers, manufacturing and our animal and human use.
Manufacturers are attracted to Texas because of the open space, central location and low cost of labor. If I am elected in this position, I will first work hard to keep Texas the best place to live and work and play.
What are District 73’s biggest challenges and how would you approach them?
Lack of leadership Integrity; Border Security; Voting Integrity; Education. Select leaders that have Integrity.
What qualities and experiences set you apart from your opponents?
I have worked with CEOs of corporations; I have also worked with at least 8 Governors; I have worked with numerous state legislators since 1981; I have worked with several universities such as Texas A & M, San Houston State University and Texas Lutheran University; I have been on numerous Boards of Directors including One Star Foundation Board of Directors in Austin Texas, Alamo Area Council of Governments in San Antonio, Texas, Communities In Schools in New Braunfels, Texas, East Texas Food Bank in Tyler Texas and President of Allied Industries Group in Lincoln Nebraska; I am a veteran of the United States Army Airborne Infantry; I am a Texas-certified experienced educator of 40+ years.
USA ARMY AIRBORNE INFANTRY - Veteran Honorable Discharge 1986; The State of Texas recognizes George Green as Member of the Board of Directors of One Star Foundation by Governor of Texas Greg Abbott 2020; National Rifle Association Highest Rating 2022; Merck/Lilly Pharmaceutical highest performance employee in America 1992; Who’s Who of International Professionals 1998; Agriculture Educator with Academic Honors for over 40 years 2022; Huntsville Texas Leadership Institute Class of 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.