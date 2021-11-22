The Kiwanis Club of New Braunfels’ 10th annual Blue Santa/Green Santa Softball Benefit on Saturday proved another rousing success for the four competing teams and fans, which helped raise hundreds of dollars benefiting both Christmas programs.
Players from the New Braunfels police and fire departments, Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the Quit Your Pitching community team competed at the New Braunfels Little League Complex, which ended in CCSO’s eighth title in the series.
“We are still waiting to hear from a few people on the ticket sales so our total donations for now are $1,650,” said Thomas Greenstein, event organizer. “The Kiwanis Club of New Braunfels is grateful for everyone who participated in the games and to all the people that contributed to these charities. The money raised goes to children in our county and city.”
Proceeds benefit the Blue Santa program, administered by the New Braunfels Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the CCSO’s Green Santa program, supported by the Comal County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association.
Both programs fund purchases of Christmas gifts by both organizations, which annually deliver more than 1,200 holiday gifts to underprivileged city and county families.
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp tossed out the ceremonial first pitch — delivering a strike down the middle prior to the first game between the NBPD and CCSO, which overcame a 7-6 deficit late to post a 13-8 victory.
“If we made it another blowout, no one would come — we’re trying to give the fans their money’s worth — they buy more food and more of everything. It’s all about good sportsmanship,” joked Sheriff Mark Reynolds of his squad assuring NBPD of holding the Donut Hole Trophy for yet another year.
Defending champion NBFD edged Quit Your Pitching, 7-6 before bowing to the deputies in the championship game, 16-4.
“We were pretty competitive before it got away from us,” Police Chief Keith Lane said, adding the real winners were area kids, who won’t be shutout this Christmas thanks to the Blue Santa and Green Santa programs. Assisting both again is the Family Life Center, which annually screens applications from recipient families.
Operation Blue Santa, staffed by New Braunfels Police Department officers and New Braunfels Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association members, will visit families between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“Because of COVID-19 we’re going to do the same thing we did last year in giving out gift cards,” said Michael Garcia, NBCPAAA co-chair, of Blue Santa’s 26th annual effort. In 2020, the program benefited nearly 300 kids and 105 families.
“It worked out pretty well last year, and the kids got what they wanted,” said Garcia, donned in Blue Santa gear for the softball games. “We didn’t have a softball game last year but we had enough to make sure they had a bright Christmas.”
Billy Bliss was dressed as CCSO’s Green Santa, which has delivered presents to kids and families each year since 1990. Teresa Hendon, executive assistant to Chief Deputy Jimmy Jones and program coordinator, said she expects this year will surpass the 145 kids and 54 families served through the program last year.
This year marks a change of venue for the 32nd annual Green Santa, which is annually held at CCSO’s Fellers Law Enforcement Center on San Antonio Street. Because of the ongoing renovations there, the event will instead be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 in the foyer of the new Comal County Jail.
“We’ll be doing the gifting from here and the welcoming at the jail, which has a little bigger area,” Hendon said. “We don’t yet have all the applications in but we are definitely hoping to help 100 or more kids and between 50 and 60 families.”
Kay Scott, executive director of the Family Life Center-New Braunfels, which recently moved to a downtown location on San Antonio Street, said the programs are among many that brighten holidays for locals.
“It is such a blessing to partner with such amazing organizations like Green Santa, Blue Santa and all of the other agencies, churches and organizations in the community,” she said. “These two programs that serve the children, as well as others, are blessings to families during the Christmas season.”
Both law enforcement programs are accepting monetary gifts — Blue Santa at NBPD headquarters, 1488 S. Seguin Avenue; CCSO is also accepting new, unwrapped toys, at the jail at 3000 Interstate 35 South in New Braunfels.
“We’ll accept money and toys, 8 to 5, 24/7 — anytime they want to bring them by,” Hendon added.
