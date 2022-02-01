Due to expected weather changes Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is delaying intersectional changes at the Farm-to-Market Road 306 intersection under Interstate 35 until Monday evening.
Two new partial displaced left turn lanes on westbound FM 306 (Creekside Crossing) at I-35 will feature two new traffic signals in an $18.4 million project has lasted 2½ years. The new signals are designed to ease the path for westbound FM 306 drivers used to traveling straight through the underpass only to dodge eastbound vehicles also seeking I-35 southbound access.
Interstate 35 access roads north and south of FM 306 have been widened, with turnarounds in both directions near the DLT.
Traffic on Creekside Crossing’s far westbound lanes will proceed into southbound I-35 access, with its far right lane feeding into I-35 northbound access.
For safety, police officers will assist drivers as they adjust to the new configuration.
For more about this project, visit: my35.org/alamo-project-guadalupe-river-fm306.htm. For more on area TXDOT projects, visit txdotsanantonio.blogspot.com.
