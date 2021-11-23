An extended Thanksgiving holiday period began Monday for many, but most city and county offices and services will be closed or amended throughout the week.
Students and employees in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion, Navarro and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts will be off from Monday, Nov. 22 until returning to campuses and administrative offices Monday, Nov. 29.
Except for first-responders, city, state and federal services will have curtailed hours through the period. New Braunfels city offices, including Municipal Court, and all Comal County offices will close entirely Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26.
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, New Braunfels Public Library and Westside Community Center close at 6 p.m. WCC will remain closed throughout the holiday period; the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, closes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 and will be closed Thanksgiving Day. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and resume normal hours beginning Saturday, Nov. 27 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 28 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
There will be no city residential or commercial collections of garbage, recycling or green waste on Thanksgiving Day, with those collections rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 26. Collection days will resume normal schedules beginning Monday, Nov. 29. The city Recycle Center, closed Nov. 25-26, reopens at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
The county’s Moe Schwab Recycling Center, 281 Resource Drive in New Braunfels, will be closed Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 25-27; remote recycling drop-offs will not take place those days.
City parks and recreation administrative offices and Fischer Park Nature Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26.
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but operate under normal hours the rest of the holiday weekend.
The Fischer Park Splash Pad, and Landa Park Aquatic Complex, Paddle Boats, and Miniature Golf are closed for the season. All county parks facilities will also remain open throughout the weekend. For more, visit the city (nbtexas.org) and county (co.comal.tx.us) websites.
Area banks and U.S. Post Offices will be closed Thursday. Some grocery stores and retail outlets will be closed or operate on limited hours Thanksgiving Day; others will extend shopping hours that night ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 26.
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 26. New Braunfels Utilities offices and drive-through will be closed both days; customers can report service issues and/or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
