Jury selection wrapped Monday in the trial of a Spring Branch man facing several felony counts related to the alleged sexual assault of a child in 2017.
Zachariah Joshua Holm, now 28, was indicted June 6, 2018 on charges of trafficking of a child to engage in sexual conduct and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, all first-degree felonies, in connection with a Dec. 30, 2017 incident.
Holm is on trial in Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court on other charges listed in the indictment, including indecency with a child-sexual contact, soliciting sexual performance by a child and possession of child pornography.
On March 12, 2018, Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Holm on a warrant alleging he gave a 16-year-old girl drugs before video recording himself sexually assaulting her. The arrest warrant, filed by CCSO Det. Frank Cockrell and signed by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust on Feb. 9, 2018, said the girl notified a guardian who in turn contacted the sheriff’s office about the alleged assault.
During a forensic interview Jan. 31, 2018 at the Child Advocacy Center of Comal County, the girl related the circumstances leading to the alleged incident, the warrant stated.
She said she had attended a party in which she smoked marijuana and drank alcoholic beverages and was very intoxicated when she sent Holm a text message asking him to pick her up and take her home, which he did at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 2017, according to the arrest warrant.
The girl told authorities that Holm gave her more marijuana and a Xanax pill as he drove. Eventually, she said, “due to her level of intoxication she decided against going home and went to Holm’s residence,” according to the warrant, where he and the teenager “ingested cocaine, which was provided by Holm.”
The warrant said the two engaged in sex in Holm’s bed and video recorded it until they went to sleep at 5 a.m. the next morning. The girl later told investigators a white iPhone and another cellular device was used to record everything.
During a search warrant, deputies found and seized a white iPhone from Holm’s residence, and Cockrell found video depicting the alleged assault on the phone, he wrote in the warrant.
Holm has remained in the Comal County Jail under $170,000 bond on the charges listed in the indictment. The jury will return at 9 a.m. Tuesday to begin the guilt or innocence phase of the trial. Holm’s defense attorney is Richard Jones; Assistant District Attorney Jackie Doyer is prosecuting for the state.
