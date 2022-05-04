As the summer recreation season approaches, a shortage of workers has prompted the city of New Braunfels to delay opening Landa Park Aquatic Complex and prioritize operations and programs.
Like many organizations nationwide, the city is experiencing difficulties in hiring, particularly for seasonal positions like lifeguards, camp counselors and park rangers.
City Manager Robert Camareno said difficult decisions have had to be made regarding summer operations, but the city also recognizes the importance of keeping facilities like the Landa Park Aquatic Complex and programs like Camp Minnehaha operating as close to normal as possible.
“We understand that these changes may cause inconveniences for residents,” Camareno said. “But we remain hopeful that, as hiring and training continues, the city will be able to maintain the level and quality of services that residents have come to expect.”
Here are the changes that are being made:
• The Landa Park Aquatic Complex, which is usually open on weekends throughout May, will postpone its opening until the Memorial Day weekend so that the city can continue to recruit, hire, and train lifeguards for that facility. The Tube Chute will have lifeguards on duty during weekends in May.
• Due to a lack of hired water safety instructors, swim lessons at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex in June have been canceled. Hiring and training will continue, and the city’s ability to hold swim lessons in July and August will be reevaluated in mid-June. Parks and Recreation staffers will notify those who have signed up for swim classes that are now being canceled.
• To continue full operations at Camp Minnehaha and the Fischer Park Nature Camp, all specialty camps (like Mini Cheer, Secret Agent Academy, Little Athletes and Outdoor Skills Camp) hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department in June have been canceled. Hiring and training will continue, and the city’s ability to hold specialty camps in July and August will be reevaluated in mid-June. Those that have signed up for classes that are now being canceled will be notified by Parks staff.
Stacey Dicke, the city’s parks and recreation director, said only a small percentage of the staff needed for summer programs had been hired so far.
“Working in the field of parks and recreation for over 30 years, I have never experienced anything like this in regards to hiring summer staff,” Dickie said. “Currently, we have about 10% of our lifeguards hired. We have about 20% of our day camp counselors hired. We only have about 20% of our park rangers hired.”
Dickie added that most of the park ranger applicants who have been interviewed were offered a position but have turned the job down “for a variety of reasons.”
The city plans to host another on-the-spot hiring event for lifeguards, park rangers, camp counselors and other seasonal staff on May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex.
City officials recently announced they would expand hiring for lifeguards at city aquatic facilities to include 15-year-olds.
“Working in parks and recreation is a very rewarding place to work because you are impacting peoples’ lives directly,” Dickie said. “The work that we do — we see people on their worst days and can help make their day better. We see parents with their hands full with kids, trying to keep them entertained and active. We give those kids activities to take part in, get them excited and give them opportunities to make new friends. These positions that we have — they might not be the highest paying jobs in town, but I would venture to say they are the most rewarding jobs in town.”
Starting pay for those positions ranges from $12 to $17 per hour. Those hired will be eligible to receive the city’s $250 hiring incentive and aquatics staff are eligible for an end-of-season incentive of up to $300.
Lifeguard certifications will be provided, and all required training is paid training. Candidates attending the on-the-spot hiring event should bring two valid forms of identification or apply online at www.nbtexas.org/jobs.
