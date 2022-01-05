For those who received a new electronic gizmo or gadget for Christmas, it might be time to get rid of the old one.
The city of New Braunfels Solid Waste and Recycling Division will host a household electronics recycling drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa Street. Participants must enter from Laurel Lane.
Items that will be accepted include computers, computer accessories, computer monitors, televisions, telephones, copiers, printers, boom box and stereo systems, video and camera equipment, GPS units and cell phones.
Household appliances such as refrigerators, blenders, yard maintenance equipment, smoke detectors, batteries, light bulbs or items containing Freon will not be accepted.
Bring smaller items containerized in a box or bin to be easily unloaded.
For more on the free event for city residents, visit www.nbtexas.org/electronicsrecycling or call 830-221-4040.
Tree mulch
Residents are also encouraged to take advantage of free holiday tree mulch until Jan. 15 at the City Recycle Center, located at 488 S. Castell Ave.
Tree mulch is for New Braunfels residents and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Mulch pick-up is self-load, and residents will need to provide their own shovels and containers.
Residents can still drop off natural Christmas trees free of flocking and decorations at the City Recycle Center until Jan. 15.
No artificial trees will be accepted.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
