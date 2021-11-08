Friends tried to help Carter Cole Bomer salvage what he could the night before the bank was to take possession of his Spring Branch home.
One of them died while trying to lend that helping hand — and for no good reason, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Allison Buess said during opening arguments Monday in Bomer’s murder trial in Judge Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court.
“I don’t think anything can justify him putting a gun to Julius Chambers’ head and pulling the trigger,” she said to the first Comal County jury to hear an in-person murder trial since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bomer, 60, is accused of shooting Chambers, 31, of Wimberley, who Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies found laying mortally wounded outside Bomer’s residence in the 500 block of Oak Breeze in Spring Branch in the early morning hours of May 24, 2017.
Chambers and other friends were enlisted to help Bomer, who did not seem to understand the gravity of the bank repossession of his property, Buess said. They were trying to help transfer vehicles from that property to another property the defendant owned.
A 28-year-old Bulverde woman called 9-1-1 to report Bomer aimed his .22 revolver at Chambers’ head and squeezed off a single shot from close range, Buess said. Chambers was airlifted to San Antonio’s University Hospital but died hours later.
Bomer silently stood next to defense attorney Richard Jones as Buess read the murder charge contained in the indictment.
“Not guilty, your honor,” he responded.
Buess said Bomer is only being tried on the first-degree murder charge and not for the second charge, tampering with and or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony. CCSO and Texas Rangers investigators believed, according to the indictment, that Bomer “intentionally and knowingly” hid the gun after the shooting.
Buess said deputies soon found the gun, and Bomer denied pulling the trigger.
“These two witnesses will testify about the who, what and where — about what they saw and heard,” Buess said. “What they won’t be able to say is why.”
One hit Bomer with a tire iron and sent him to University Hospital. After being treated and released, he was taken to Comal County Jail and has remained there since under bonds totaling $325,000.
Jones deferred making an opening statement. Testimony before the eight-woman, six-man jury panel, including alternates, is scheduled to begin with the medical examiner at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
It is the first murder proceeding against a defendant in Comal County trial since February 2020, when Koever Michael Henke-Wommack avoided a possible death sentence by pleading guilty to shooting Stephan Fox to death in New Braunfels on Nov. 30, 2019. Henke-Wommack was sentenced to life in prison.
