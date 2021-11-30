Community members celebrated Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, at downtown New Braunfels’ Main Plaza on Monday with music, jelly donuts, chocolate gelt, games and a menorah lighting ceremony.
The event was hosted by the Rohr Chabad Jewish Center of San Marcos and of Texas State University. It was the second year for the event.
Jewish and non-Jewish residents alike gathered for the traditional ceremony representing goodness and light. People sang traditional songs, such as “Maoz Tzur,” “I Have A Little Dreidel,” and “Oh Chanukah, Oh Chanukah” and shared kinship with other Jewish community members while children chomped on gelt, which are chocolate coins wrapped in gold and silver, and played with dreidels.
Devora Gleiber played the violin and accompanied the singing of the traditional songs.
Rabbi Ari Weingarten, director of the Rohr Chabad Center of San Marcos, who led the ceremony, invited Mayor Rusty Brockman to light the shamash, also called the helping candle, used to light the other eight candles.
Weingarten then lit two more candles, as Monday commemorated the second night of Hanukkah.
Hanukkah is a commemoration of the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians in the second century B.C.
“Jewish people living in Israel were living under Syrian-Greek rule,” Weingarten said. “They oppressed the Jewish people to the point where they weren’t allowing them religious freedom. There was a small group called the Maccabees, people who decided to stand up for what was right and fight the Syrian-Greek army. There was no way naturally for them to win.”
But the victory in the battle itself is not necessarily the primary reason the Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah, Weingarten added.
“Sometimes you have to go to war, but that’s not what we’re celebrating,” he said. “To rekindle the menorah, they only found one cruse of oil that was still sealed. It was going to take eight days to produce fresh oil and bring it to Jerusalem.”
As the story goes, the oil burns for eight days, bringing about the eight days of Hanukkah.
“It shows the miracle of God reciprocating,” Weingarten said. “You went all out of me, so to say, I’m there for you. The message of Hanukkah is plentiful — religious freedom is what the Maccabees fought for and how light is stronger than darkness. We don’t light all eight candles (on the menorah) all at once. We do it gradually because the light needs to be constantly growing in your spiritual growth.”
Robin Schriefer of New Braunfels expressed her feelings about what the holiday means to her.
“To me, it’s a reminder that we’ve been around for over 5,000 years, and even though we are small, we’re mighty,” she said. “This is a time where we can celebrate that, and unfortunately, that gets lost in the connection of the time of year with Christmas, but we have our own holiday. It’s not a Jewish Christmas. It’s a reminder every year that our freedom is precious and our ability to worship as we want is wonderful right here in the United States as well as in Israel.”
This year Hanukkah began at sunset on Sunday and ends the evening of Dec. 6.
