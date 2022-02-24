The 24-member committee tasked with identifying projects and creating a recommended list for the New Braunfels City Council to consider for a proposed 2023 bond election continued its work on Monday, as city officials presented initial background information on potential parks and recreation, public safety and economic development projects.
During the meeting at Courtyard by Marriott New Braunfels River Village, New Braunfels Fire Assistant Chief Matt Bushnell proposed a project that would replace radios used by the city’s firefighters and police officers at an estimated cost of about $5.5 million.
The replacement of the radio system would include base stations, hardware, portable radios, in-car radios and accessories for both the Police and Fire departments.
Bushnell told committee members that the current radio equipment was purchased in 2013, and typically radios have a 10-year end of life from the manufacturer.
The current manufacturer of the radios used by New Braunfels’ first responders, Motorola, will no longer guarantee that service, parts or software can be supported after the end-of-life date.
He said Motorola has already sent the city an end-of-life notice for the current radios.
Replacing Ladder Truck 1 with a new apparatus is also on the Fire Department’s wish list.
Bushnell told committee members that a ladder truck should not see usage as a front-line unit longer than 15 years. As the age of the apparatus increases, it becomes less dependable.
He said the department would like to purchase a new ladder truck with enhanced operability and safety features with the proper equipment needed to maintain its ISO 1 rating, a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office reflecting how prepared a community and area is for fires.
One is the highest rating a department can achieve.
The price tag of the apparatus with the needed equipment would come to about $1.8 million.
Bushnell also proposed a project to expand Fire Station No. 5, located at 1250 W. County Line Road.
That project would include securing and adding additional parking spaces, building an expansion to relocate equipment from the apparatus bay, thereby protecting safety equipment and allowing the apparatus to drive through as the station was designed for and renovating of the kitchen, men’s bathroom and living areas at an estimated cost of $1.6 million.
Some of the factors the department used to determine where priorities were, Bushnell said, included the Fire Department’s Strategic Plan.
“The Fire Department Strategic Plan is a plan that lasts about five years,” Bushnell said. “We’re about to the end of that five year plan, and we’re in the middle of developing the next five year plan through community engagement and meeting with our internal and external stakeholders to determine what that’s going to be.”
The city’s economic and community development director, Jeff Jewell, then brought three economic development projects to the table, the largest of those being a Castell Avenue Corridor project with a potential price tag of $30.3 million.
The scope of the project would include removing overhead utilities, providing extensive drainage improvements and constructing physical infrastructure to enhance safety, comfort and pedestrian experience such as street trees, pocket gardens, multi-use sidewalk zone, curb extensions/bulbouts, street furniture, lighting, as well as other pedestrian amenities like seating, bike racks, kiosks, gateway monuments and wayfinding signage.
“In economic and community development, our mission is to create and promote a vibrant and safely built city for everyone,” Jewell said. “This gives us the opportunity to interface across the entire organization to make sure that the priorities and strategies that are documented in Envision New Braunfels, our economic and strategic plan as well as our downtown implementation plan or various other plans the city has adopted or implemented.”
Jewell also proposed a downtown parking facility at an estimated cost of $22.8 million and downtown right-of-way enhancements, including repairing existing sidewalks and adding new pedestrian facilities, wayfinding signage, landscaping and lighting, at an estimated price tag of $3.1 million.
Stacey Dicke, the city’s parks and recreation director, presented 10 projects that she said were recommended by members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Dicke said that the department’s mission is to “create opportunities that promote health, conservation and play,” and that includes “the acquisition of land, planning, design, construction, or maintenance of a public park, open space or trail.”
Those proposed parks and recreation projects included:
• Zipp Family Sports Park phase 2
Project scope: additional fields, site amenities such as shade, pavilions and pickleball courts and additional parking.
Estimated cost: $21 million
• Landa Park circulation improvements
Project scope: new pedestrian pathways, road crossing and striping improvements and new promenades and service drive improvements
Estimated cost: $4.6 million
• Community park development (northwest area)
Project scope: property identification and acquisition, conceptual design and phased design and construction.
Estimated cost: $15.5 million
• Alligator Creek linear park and trail (west section)
Project scope: phase 1— existing 0.25-miles of trail (completed), phase 2 — permitting and construction and phase 3 — design, permitting and construction of all future phases and alternatives
Estimated cost: $4.4 million
• Mission Hill Park phase 2
Project scope: observation towers and natural surface trails, overflow parking and restrooms, exterior deck and elevated boardwalk
Estimated cost: $7.8 million
• Guadalupe River Park (near East Commons Street)
Project scope: final design, construct park facilities and street improvements
Estimated cost: $5.9 million
• Landa Park parking improvements
Potential projects include Gazebo Road parking area, Girl Scout site parking, Landmark site parking, Fred Field parking, Recreation Center parking, Landa Park Drive/Springs parking, Landa Haus parking and Elizabeth Avenue parking
Estimated cost: $9.9 million
• H-E-B Soccer Field renovation
