Despite setting single-day records of new COVID-19 cases the past few weeks, Comal County isn’t yet joining the ranks of Texas entities stepping up actions to counter the omicron variant.
“We’ve been listening to some of the information coming out of the federal government and the CDC — they are quoting professionals who are saying the variant is spreading so fast they think we’re either at that peak or very close to it,” County Judge Sherman Krause said Tuesday. “Right now, we’re just kind of watching and waiting to see if indeed the experts’ opinions are true.”
On Thursday, county health officials added 315 new COVID-19 cases to its data, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 23,648. The county has reported 2,427 new cases so far this month, already more than the number of cases reported during the months of November and December, which totaled 1,655.
Omicron spreads more quickly but is less deadly than the delta variant. It’s led to a dramatic rise in cases and testing, especially in the northeast and Midwest. President Joe Biden on Thursday stepped up the federal government’s efforts to “surge” testing and send military medical personnel to aid overwhelmed medical facilities.
The Comal County Jail on Wednesday reported eight new cases that are now isolated after exposing dozens of others inside the facility.
“Each of them could have (exposed) others in dayrooms built to hold 24 offenders, and right now we’re treating it as such,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said.
Each of the eight is being quarantined individually; none have displayed symptoms, he said.
“They have to stay where they are for right now, so the only thing you can do is to limit traffic around them and throughout the facility,” he added. “By limiting the mobility, you limit exposure. Moving them to other places inside the facility would just create more exposures.
“All we can do is limit all contact in the jail for their maximum protection and monitor everyone.”
The county, city of New Braunfels and the New Braunfels and Comal Independent School Districts are experiencing staff shortages, though all can’t provide estimates of the number of employees – including first responders and teachers – sidelined or exposed in this recent surge.
The county’s coronavirus death toll rose to 488 on Thursday as health officials confirmed the death of a New Braunfels man in his 60s at a San Antonio hospital on Jan. 4.
On Wednesday, state officials reported 136 deaths, an increase of 22 fatalities compared to the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, 75,533 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 52 patients on Thursday, an increase of two from the previous day and 16 a week ago, with nine in intensive care and two on ventilators.
About 89% of those patients were unvaccinated, according to county officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, rose to 12.3% on Thursday from the rate of 11.5% on Wednesday from Tuesday’s rate of 11%.
As of Tuesday, 35.6% of COVID-19 tests reported in Texas in the last week are positive.
There were at least 11,571 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday, according to state data, an increase of 3,442 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy 18.8% of total hospital beds statewide.
On Thursday, the Texas Medical Association encouraged vigilance against the omicron threat in the state, saying its “degree of infectiousness and lack of a best available treatment options” have physicians worried about the impact when its peak reaches Texas.
While some might downplay the severity of the omicron variant, its transmissibility poses a public health threat and that Texans must not let their guard down thinking this version of the virus is less severe.
“This illness may seem mild to some, but right now we don’t have enough effective treatment if too many high-risk patients get sick all at the same time,” said Dr. John Carlo, a TMA COVID-19 Task Force member.
The TMA reminds omicron “can still make people sick enough to miss several days of work and school, and remains a serious threat to those at-risk for severe illness.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 51,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Jan. 3, nearly doubling the state’s previous all-time pandemic-era high. In the first three days of this week alone, nearly 125,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases are reported in Texas; nearly half a million since Jan. 1.
Statewide, some physician practices have had to close due to COVID-19-related staff shortages or have gone to telehealth visits.
“The good news is we know how to protect ourselves,” Carlo said. “Vaccination with a booster, diligent and effective mask-wearing, and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings are effective.”
Krause and Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser have said much the same during commissioners court meetings on Thursdays. But the first two omicron cases appeared here a few days ago. The variant doesn’t take long before it spreads to others who get sick and continue the cycle.
Vaccines and testing
State data indicates that 62.17% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 61.74%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes a slice of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 55.85%.
About 40.2 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 5.3 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
For more information about the pediatric dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov to find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
COVID-19 testing in New Braunfels is also available at a site operated by Grand Avenue Pharmacy located at 894 Loop 337 Unit B, Riverside ER at 1860 S. Seguin Ave., Lonestar 24 HR ER at 1751 Medical Way and Christus Promptu Urgent Care at 1659 State Highway 46.
The Associated Press and Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
