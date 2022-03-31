The city’s 2023 Bond Advisory Committee will continue to review potential projects to recommend for the preliminary design phase and consideration by the City Council when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center at 375 S. Castell Ave.
Note that the location of Monday’s meeting differs from the location stated in a March 23 Herald-Zeitung story.
The 24-member board began the process of finalizing the recommended list on March 21, as they were asked to prioritize projects using online surveys set up by contractor Freese & Nichols.
The survey also included comment boxes to allow for additional project suggestions.
One of the surveys tasked members to rank projects, while the other asked members to prioritize projects within a $180 million budget.
Potential projects that scored high based on the results of both survey exercises included Fire Station No. 5 expansion, Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane Phase 1 from FM 1101 to Saengerhalle Road, Common Street pedestrian improvements from Liberty Avenue to Loop 337, Southeast library branch, Citywide intersection improvements, Common Street from Loop 337 to FM 306, Conrads Lane from Goodwin Lane to the city limits, Kohlenberg Road from FM 1101 to I-35, Landa Lake Dam and Spillway improvements, Mission Hill Park phase 2, Fire Department ladder truck replacement, Citywide intersection improvements, Alligator Creek linear park and trail (west section), South Kowald Lane from FM 1101 to I-35, Public safety radio replacement, Citywide pedestrian improvements, North-South Collector phase 1 from I-35 to FM 1101, Downtown right-of-way enhancements, Landa Park circulation improvements, Gruene Road from New Braunfels Street to Rock Street and Orion Drive from Goodwin Lane to the city limits.
No projects are off the table and some potential projects still on the committee’s radar, based on suggestions and public input, include Cypress Bend Park, Comal River improvements such as Wier Dam, safety at the last tuber exit and the Tube Chute, the Dry Comal Creek Greenway Trail, Faust Street Bridge, a pedestrian and bike crossing on Loop 337 between Veramendi and New Braunfels High School, land acquisition for future fire stations and neighborhood parks, a bridge over the Guadalupe River east of I-35, a combined library with a second modified DasRec and river safety projects.
Once the committee creates a recommended project list for consideration for a proposed 2023 bond, City Council members will review the recommendations and direct staff on projects that need further development.
The projects will also undergo a preliminary engineering study to verify constructability and identify preliminary project costs.
To learn more about the Bond Advisory Committee and the process for a potential 2023 bond election, including projects currently under consideration, visit the Proposed 2023 Bond website at www.nbtexas.org/3246/Proposed-2023-Bond.
