On Monday, members of the New Braunfels City Council approved $659,416 in grant awards to various arts and heritage organizations in the city.
The allocations were made available based on 2021 hotel occupancy tax collections.
Last year, hotel occupancy in the city recovered somewhat from the previous pandemic suppressed year when closures and restrictions on businesses, especially the tourist-related industry and restaurants, resulted in fewer people staying in New Braunfels.
The amount available to arts and heritage organizations grew by about $203,557 compared to the previous year when the council awarded about $455,859.
City ordinance requires 15% of hotel occupancy tax collections annually allocated to enhance city arts and cultural organizations and programs.
The proceeds are divided equally between the Arts and Heritage commissions, who then make recommendations to council members on disbursements of their respective halves of the funding.
The members of those commissions met last month to review qualified applications and make those council recommendations.
The council’s action authorizes the city manager to execute contracts with the organizations for disbursement and use of funding. Council members allocated $329,708 in funds to arts organizations as follows: Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre Association, Inc., $102,936; Christian Youth Theater San Antonio, $24,898; Circle Arts Theatre, $41,191; Greater New Braunfels Arts Council, $15,002; Mid-Texas Symphony Society, Inc., $40,006; New Braunfels Art League, $16,065; Performing Arts Academy of New Braunfels, $25,369; Outdoor Gallery of Art of New Braunfels Inc., $9,994; New Braunfels Area Quilt Guild Inc., $6,175; and American Dance Company Productions, $48,071.
Nanette Scranton, president of the New Braunfels Art League, said the organization is pleased to receive the funding.
“We are going to be using our HOT (hotel occupancy tax) funds this year primarily to advertise so we can bring to New Braunfels more visitors and we can all benefit from that money, especially people from out of our area that we stay in our local hotels,” Scranton said. “Those hotels will also benefit from the money we spend this year. We know how important it is when we get those HOT funds to do something with them that not only will benefit us but the community.”
Council members allocated $313,695 in funds to heritage organizations as follows: Heritage Society of New Braunfels, $95,150; New Braunfels Conservation Society, $78,000; New Braunfels Historic Railroad & Modelers Society, Inc., $61,745; and Sophienburg Archives and Museum of History, $78,800.
As there was a surplus of $16,012 in available funds for heritage organizations, council members approved a recommendation from the Heritage Committee to award an additional $8,000 to the four heritage organizations.
In a separate action, council members voted 6-0 to take the balance of the surplus and enter into an agreement with the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for digital campaigns supporting the heritage hotel occupancy tax grant recipients. Council member Shane Hines recused himself from the discussion and vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.