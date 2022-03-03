Fans will descend upon the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center this weekend to mingle with some of their favorite celebrities and artists, with many dressed in elaborate colorful costumes as their favorite characters.
Convention goers will be able to attend moderated panels, where fans can ask their favorite actors and artists questions about their work, participate in cosplay contests or visit vendors on the convention floor.
This year’s headliner is the star of “CHiPs,” Erik Estrada. In addition, the event will play host to cast members of beloved series such as, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” “Dragon Ball Z” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
Estrada’s fans were thrilled upon hearing the news that he would be making his way to Hill Country Comicon with many taking to social media to share their excitement and fond memories of “Ponch,” or reminisce on his time on the hit telenovela “Two women, one path.”
“I look forward to (meeting) the people who come out there,” Estrada said. “I come (to Comicon) with the expectation that I’m going to meet some people that know me from the past, and some people who don’t know me but just want to say ’hello.’”
Estrada enjoys the impact he’s made in the lives of his fans saying that he often hears nostalgic stories of someone’s past that his performances played a significant role in.
“Right away when you see somebody that you used to watch as a kid, and you watched it with someone in your life, then it just brings back good memories and warm feelings,” the actor said.
One of the other most buzzed about events taking place this weekend, according to Jennifer MacPherson, the digital media director for Hill Country Comicon, is the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” reunion panel. The panel will feature several voice actors from the widely adored Nickelodeon cartoon series, which recently experienced a resurgence in popularity after being added to a popular streaming site during the pandemic. “It was just perfect timing,” voice actor Greg Baldwin said. “What’s happening to the show is that a completely new generation has been exposed to it and loving it just as much as their parents did.”
Baldwin voiced the fan favorite character Uncle Iroh for the final season of the animated epic, and the actor feels blessed to have voiced such a wise character that has been an instrumental part of people’s lives.
Baldwin will join fellow cast members Jack De Sena, who played Sokka, Olivia Hack, who voiced Ty Lee, and Jessie Flower, who lent her voice to earth-bending prodigy Toph and will be accompanying Baldwin on the convention floor dressed as their respective characters.
“There’s what I call a radical freedom that exists at these places where you can literally let your freak flag fly,” Baldwin said. “You can wear whatever you want, be your inner self, and no one is going to judge you for it.”
In addition to the events taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Comicon will also be hosting a special open caption screening of Godzilla vs. Kong and The Batman at Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre Friday evening. Kaylee Hottle, one of the stars of Godzilla vs. Kong, will be doing a meet and greet before the showing.For full ticket and scheduling information please visit the Hill Country Comicon website at hillcountrycomicon.com.
