Hovering over her paddle board, Jessica Sanders spots something floating just below the surface of the Guadalupe River near Cypress Bend Park. Using the end of her paddle she reaches in and fishes out a water-logged plastic shopping bag — one of several she would find during her cleanup excursion along the river bank.
Over the course of two hours, Sanders, with the help of her 16 year-old son and another volunteer, pulled a deflated inner tube, a lawn chair, a fleece throw blanket and countless empty beer cans from the Guadalupe River.
For the last several months Sanders has taken it upon herself to do something about the trash left behind from those traversing the rivers and clearing out debris in the wake of storms that sweep through the area.
Since 2015 Sanders has been volunteering in river cleanup efforts with groups from San Antonio and San Marcos, but prior to that had already begun unofficially cleaning the local rivers.
“I enjoy the outdoors and I enjoy paddling and you can only sit and look at the trash, and paddle past the trash for so long,” Sanders said. “It prompts you to make the world a little better whenever you see (the trash).”
In late September 2021 Sanders finally made the leap and officially adopted a stretch of the river that begins on the Guadalupe River at the edge of Cypress Bend Park and ends at the confluence.
Every month or so Sanders recruits volunteers through social media to assist her with the cleanup and they take to the river on paddle boards and kayaks visiting the river banks and islands in their path to collect trash.
Sanders and her volunteers have recovered several oddities from the water such as a twin-size mattress, a tricycle, pairs of sunglasses and scads of what she describes as “creepy-looking” dolls.
Once finished Sanders reporters her haul with the city so they can officially document it for their records before she sorts through the contents and properly disposes of it.
In 2021 over 2 tons of trash was retrieved along the banks of the Guadalupe River by the city’s litter services contractor. During the same year 245 pounds of trash was collected from the Comal and Guadalupe rivers through the city’s Adopt-a-Spot program — the same program Sanders is involved in.
“It’s certainly rewarding, but at the same time it’s kind of frustrating,” Sanders said. “No matter how many times you go out there, there’s gonna be more next time, so sometimes it feels like you’re not really putting a dent in it.”
Volunteers make a huge difference on the amount of garbage that Sanders is able to collect during her outings on the river. On some expeditions she has been able to round up five or six volunteers and other times it’s just her and her son.
This past weekend Sanders recruited Ryan Horrell as a first time volunteer for her river cleanup. Horrell moved from California to the New Braunfels area six years ago and while he isn’t native to the area, he feels a deep responsibility to maintain it.
“This is my river now too,” Horrell said.
Gathering volunteers can be a struggle at times, but one of Sanders’ biggest hurdles is gaining access to a private shoot exit where she can park her truck and load the trash she finds from the river.
To find out how you can help Sanders on her mission to keep the Guadalupe River clean, please contact her by email at jsandersfnp@gmail.com. For more information about how you can adopt a river visit https://www.nbtexas.org/2156/Adopt-A-Spot-River-Clean-Up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.