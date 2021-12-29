Comal County commissioners will consider accepting donations toward improvements at county sports parks and appoint commissioners to Water Oriented Recreation District and Emergency Services District boards during their final meeting of 2021 on Thursday.
Commissioners will accept $80,424 in donations to the Canyon Lake Football Association, Canyon Lake Girls Softball Association and Community Resource and Recreation Center as part of their financial commitment to adding field lighting, shade structures, playground equipment and other upgrades at Jumbo Evans and Hidden Valley sports parks.
Comal County is funding up to $351,300 for the improvements, with financial matches also pledged by the Spring Branch Youth Football Association and Spring Branch Tennis Association.
Commissioners will also appoint and re-appoint commissioners serving on the boards of all seven county Emergency Services Districts. They will first do the same for the Water Oriented Recreation District, before voting to accept WORD’s $2 million 2022 budget.
WORD, a special taxing district authorized by the state in 1987 and approved by Comal County voters the following year, operates two parks on Canyon Lake and is charged with improving public health, promoting safety and welfare and protecting natural resources within the district.
In October, WORD withdrew its budget after presenting a plan that would reduce percentages of fees it collects from area businesses in 2022. WORD’s board of directors approved lowering percentages of its fees — paid by visitors to Canyon Lake lodging establishments, outfitters and water-recreation retailers — to 3% across the board beginning Jan. 1.
Commissioners had 30 days to veto the proposal, which has since passed with WORD’s proposed budget still intact. They will likely approve its funding plan before appointing three WORD board members on Thursday.
Also Thursday, commissioners will approve job descriptions for three positions that will administer Comal County’s $30.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The first two specialists, for legal guidance and procurement, will be filled in January, with an overall ARPA administrator selected later in the spring.
County Judge Sherman Krause said there won’t likely be any public meetings for input on spending, which the county’s ARPA committee has determined will go toward a new mental health facility, emergency services vehicles, renovating the Goodwin Annex for public health and emergency preparedness upgrades, improving Kleck and Curry county parks, and county-operated public access areas at Canyon Lake.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.