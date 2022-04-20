MORGAN RENAUD
My name is Morgan Renaud, I have been married to my husband Chris for five years, I have two bonus kids, Lilly and Gavin who are in elementary school at Klein Road Elementary, and a six-month-old son, Levi. I am an Early Childhood and Adult Ministry Director at Journey Fellowship. Our family has lived in New Braunfels for four years. My husband grew up in San Antonio, and I grew up just outside of Boston. I was heavily immersed in the history and culture of Boston, and love that New Braunfels has a similar pride in its history. We are a military family and are excited to see our kids get their education here.
You can reach me anytime at renaudfornbisdschoolboard@gmail.com and 210-791-2113. I would love to hear from you.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I got my Bachelor of Arts in Communication. My entire adult life has revolved around communication with adults, and with kids. I want to serve on the school board because I feel there is a disconnect between parents in our district and the board. I know there are parents who want their voice heard, their kids encouraged and supported. I also know there are teachers who are phenomenal and deserve to have their voices heard as well. I am a problem solver. I thrive in situations where I can go out, hear the beliefs and opinions of others, get informed about an issue, and then strive to fix it. Over the past ten years of my career and as a mom, I believe I can best use this skill to serve our community, students, teachers, and parents.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
This is a challenging question for me because I don’t know all that much about my opponent besides what you can find on our NBISD website. I know he is a husband and a father. I know he has a successful business and honorably served our military, which I am grateful to him and his family for. We are both parents. We are both spouses. We both care about New Braunfels.
I can tell you this, my name, email and phone number is out there because I want to hear from our community. I want to talk about what you think this district needs to be successful. I want to know what you think will prepare our students to enter the workforce successfully no matter what they choose to do. I will not and do not pretend to have all the answers, but I can seek our guidance from those that are experts. I want our district to make wise financial decisions. I want us to support and value our teachers because they are shaping our future. I want parents to feel peace of mind when their kids walk out the door in the morning and as I pray for my kids every day, I want them to return to me encouraged, and excited about where their lives are headed and what they can accomplish.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
We currently face the same national challenges our country faces in education. This is nothing new. Teachers are not entering or are outright leaving the workforce at an alarming rate. The mental and emotional load as we recover from the pandemic has had lasting effects on an already undervalued field.
We are watching our kids struggle with mental health and social issues at a much higher rate than ever before. We are watching large scale politics trickle into our school system and impact the way our educators can teach, no matter what political party it is.
There are so many problems, but there are some solid ways to start tackling these. We communicate with our parents, teachers, and students to determine what the biggest challenges are first, and then we get our hands dirty and start to tackle them.
We look at the areas that are doing it right and succeeding at leading their districts in the right direction.
We work internally to provide our teachers with the things they need to feel valued and appreciated. We provide the right staff and advisory committees to support our students where they need it most.
We ask our parents where their concerns are, and make sure we provide them answers for the questions they have.
Communication is the key. When lead and teach appropriate communication from here, we will in turn model the same thing to the generation currently in our school system.
KEITH SMITH
My name is Keith D. Smith. I have been married to my wife Susan for 32 years. I am a proud father, father-in-law, and new grandfather. I honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. After my tour, my family and I moved back to our hometown of New Braunfels where I have been the owner and operator of a small remodeling company for the past 28 years.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I have a passion for learning and serving my community. I believe a well educated community determines the success of our community.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I do not know my opponent. I can only hope that she has a desire to serve honestly and fairly. I will uphold the values of our community and do what is best for the district as a whole. I will always make an informed decision with my vote on the Board.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
One of our biggest challenges is the continued growth of the district. We must provide strong facilities that fosters a safe and stable environment for learning, we must provide and equip the most qualified teachers, and we must provide opportunities for the future of our students.
