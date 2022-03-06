Outside of a man being detained by local police, there are few details on Sunday afternoon’s investigation into gunshots fired in the direction of U.S. 281 in Bulverde, officials said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said deputies were called to assist Bulverde Police Department officers in the 5300 block of U.S. 281 north, across from Max’s Roadhouse, at 12:12 p.m. Sunday.
“We were called for shots fired on the (roadway),” she said. “There were lots of shots fired by a man, who said he was shooting at targets but didn’t realize where his shots were landing.”
Smith said the incident seemed accidental and that Bulverde police detained the suspect, whose identity and place of residence was not available. She said there were no injuries, and that CCSO units remained on the scene until 1:30 p.m.
Smith said BPD is in charge of the scene and the investigation. It’s also unknown of charges have been filed or might be pending against the person detained. Email and voice mail messages left with Bulverde Police Chief Gary Haecker, who was at the scene, were not immediately returned Sunday afternoon.
