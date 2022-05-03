Comal Independent School District school board trustees voted unanimously to raise CISD employee salaries by 4% for the 2022-2023 school year during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
The decision comes just a few days after the district’s regular board meeting last Thursday, where trustees proposed a larger pay increase then voted 4-2 to wait for financial officers to present what an alternative would look like to make a final decision.
“With this pay increase, I believe we are moving in the right direction when it comes to compensating our teachers and staff members who work tirelessly for our students every day,” said Jason York, president of the Comal ISD Board of Trustees. “I am thankful for the passage of the VATRE as it is enabling us to be able to offer this increase.”
The initial proposal introduced a 3% pay raise to the board during last week’s board meeting. However, based on factors such as student growth and revenue increases due to rising property values, Superintendent Andrew Kim recommended a 4% raise.
Budget decisions regarding staff compensation are usually made closer to the adoption of the budget, which happens at the end of June, but financial advisors and Kim felt strongly about presenting it to the board to reassure staff members and help with staff retention.
With the 4% increase in pay, first year teachers are expected to make $51,200 rather than $50,500 on a 3% increase. Additionally, bus drivers will receive a 4% pay bump, bringing their hourly wage to $16.16.
“As we look at the big picture when it comes to our revenue, the TRE is just one source of revenue, and historically, Comal ISD has been conservative when it comes to its annual budget,” said District 4 Trustee Russell Garner. “In fact, the district has been transparent with its budget and kept it balanced. I feel that our teachers and entire staff deserve this 4% pay increase.”
The pay hike will go into effect for all district employees at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year and the entire budget is expected to be adopted by the end of June.
