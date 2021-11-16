Spelling bees are not just for kids as there will be a boozy “Brains & Brews” bee on Dec. 6 at Krause’s Cafe Pavilion to raise money for United Way of Comal County and the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation.
It will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online for spellers at $35 each, which include a meal and two drink tickets.
Registration is open for no fewer than 20 teams of three, or 60 total participants. To just sit back and have fun, general admission is $30 tickets each for a meal and two drinks, as teams need cheerleaders and hecklers.
Costumes whether beer, bee or anything else are welcome. There will be a “best costume” prize and a “best team name” prize as well.
Proceeds after the event are split between United Way of Comal County and the New Braunfels Library Foundation.
Proceeds toward New Braunfels Library Foundation include funding its Westside Library Branch.
The branch is expected to open sometime around next summer or early fall, said New Braunfels Public Library Foundation director Gretchen Pruett.
“We’re hoping this will become something we can do every year and Krause’s has been wonderful to work with,” Pruett said. “We love the concept of sitting to have a meal, have some adult beverages and just have fun.”
Proceeds going toward United Way will fund grants for nonprofits the 2022-2023 funding cycle, and the system will open Jan. 1.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done this and I’m really excited by it,” United Way of Comal County executive director Terry Robinson said. “The original idea someone had given me and I had never heard of it before, but since then I heard of many groups doing adult spelling bees.”
The emcee will be David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
The judges are New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman, New Braunfels ISD superintendent Dr. Cade Smith and Dr. Judith Hoffmann of Texas Lutheran University, who previously judged the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee at the Brauntex Theatre in March.
Three teams will select one member. They will have 30 seconds to write the words on a white board. The boards are not visible to their competition, but teammates can help.
Teams will either be eliminated for misspelled words or can buy back with a “Stress Bee-lief card” to remain.
Buy-ins to reenter the competition are for up to two words as a “Rebuzz,” with $20 the first time and $40 the second. An audience member or sponsor must pay on a team’s behalf.
“Buzz offs” means teams may pass on spelling a word to a maximum of two words, with the first $20 and the second $40.
Rounds are over when all teams have the opportunity to spell a word and there are at least two teams left.
Placement in the competition is determined by the order teams go “out,” the first one to misspell gets last place and so on.
When there are only two teams left, two teams will be given a word at the same time. They will have 30 seconds to write the word. After the buzzer, the teams will present their words at the same time.
If both teams spell correctly or misspell, they continue into another round.
To win, one team must spell correctly and the other incorrectly.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/BBSpellingBee
For general admission tickets, go to https://bit.ly/30uhdLt
