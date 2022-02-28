A Seguin woman who showed up uninvited at her ex-boyfriend’s residence early Monday morning first argued with him then slashed him with a knife before driving away — but into the clutches of New Braunfels’ police who arrested her on suspicion of drunk driving, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 2700 block of Maple Tree Road, in the Loma Verde/Mockingbird Heights neighborhood around 4:07 a.m. Monday.
“They were dispatched for a disturbance that involved a knife,” he said. “Officers arrived to find a male with a cut wound across his chest. He explained he was inside his residence when the female showed up and started a verbal disturbance outside of the house.”
Ferguson said the man went outside to see what was going on and found the woman near his GMC Yukon, which was parked in the driveway.
“At that point she became aggressive,” Ferguson said. “He said she punched him and then swung a knife in his direction, causing the small laceration across his chest. He said she then fled the scene driving a green Ford Escape.”
Only minutes later, just before 4:40 a.m., police spotted the suspect vehicle.
“While they were still on the scene with the victim, other officers located the vehicle fitting the description and conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Interstate 35 North,” Ferguson said.
“During that stop it was determined the female was intoxicated.”
Ferguson said the woman, Deanne Marie Ceres, 23, of Seguin, was taken into custody without further incident. She was charged with DWI, second offense, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
She was taken to Comal County Jail where she remained Monday afternoon in lieu of $24,000 bond. Ferguson said additional charges could be pending. New Braunfels Fire Department paramedics treated the man, 29, from New Braunfels, for non-life threatening injuries at the scene. He refused transport to a hospital, Ferguson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.