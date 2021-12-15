A Comal County jury on Wednesday found a Spring Branch man guilty on the remaining four first-degree felony charges connected to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in 2017.
In Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court, jurors deliberated about an hour before determining Zachariah Joshua Holm guilty of trafficking a child for sexual intent and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Each charge is a first-degree felony punishable by between 99 years and life in prison.
“He is a two-time convicted felon and registered sex offender who picked up a teenager in our county,” Assistant Criminal District Attorney Jackie Doyer told the jury of eight women and five men, including one alternate. “He took her to his house, gave her drugs and then further exploited her by videoing himself having sex with her and later disseminated the video.
“And for that, he must be held accountable.”
The jury returned its verdict during its lunch break — less than 24 hours after the state rested its case. On Tuesday Holm entered guilty pleas to charges of indecency with a child involving sexual contact, soliciting sexual performance by a child and possession of child pornography — before he took the stand in his own defense.
“Why would he plead guilty to the charges if he didn’t already know he had assaulted a child,” Doyer asked jurors during her closing. “He already knew she was a minor — just look at (the handle) for her Snapchat account (connected to the victim’s birth date in 2001).”
Holm denied that but admitted he occasionally sold marijuana and stronger drugs to others, including the victim’s boyfriend, but was not actively using drugs nor knew the girl’s age — despite knowing her for months before Dec. 30, 2017.
“I did not know she was drunk,” he told defense attorney Richard Jones. “I didn’t know she was underage,” adding he thought she was at least 19.
The 16-year-old girl, now 20, testified to being under the influence when she called Holm to pick her up from a party that night. She said they wound up at his Spring Branch residence, where according to the arrest warrant they had sex — with him videotaping the trysts — until 5 a.m. the next morning.
The victim and CCSO Det. Frank Cockrell affirmed details in Holm’s arrest warrant, served at the Blanco County Jail on March 12, 2018, where he was being held for terms of a previous juvenile court conviction. The Herald-Zeitung has excluded mention of juvenile court actions and testimony against Holm and roles each might have factored into his recent trial.
After Holm assured Robison and Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary he understood the consequences of having Robison, not a jury, sentence him after professing guilt on the other three felony charges, he denied Doyer’s claims of disparities in his interviews with investigators shortly after the Dec. 30, 2017 incident and his recollections years later.
Doyer brought up another incident, in which Holm was later indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting another female on Jan. 5, 2018. Holm denied that it mirrored the same circumstances as the victim who asked to be rescued before being sexually attacked at Holm’s residence days earlier.
Holm said both incidents were not connected. He rejected Doyer’s accusations on the latter incident — which prosecutors have not yet pursued to trial — was a drug-induced rape but instead insisted it was consensual sex without drugs used by either party.
Holm also admitted to occasionally selling drugs to others, but denied the practice as his sole source of income during a months-long period in 2017. He also denied Doyer’s claim that he gave a false password for a black cell phone that deputies were unable to retrieve evidence similar to that extracted from a white iPhone seized from his residence, which contained video from the Dec. 30, 2017 incident that was played before trial jurors.
Holm will be sentenced by Robison on all charges following a pre-sentencing investigation, which could last up to 45 days following the holidays.
“Our office appreciates the jury’s careful and thoughtful consideration of the evidence in this case involving sensitive content and material,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said, crediting Cockrell and Doyer, who was assisted by ADA Lauren Cole.
“The verdict brings closure to the victim and sends a message to the community that sex offenders will be held accountable to the full extent of the law.”
