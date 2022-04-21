Beto O’ Rourke campaign officials were considering other options Thursday after three venues declined to host a Saturday appearance by the Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
Comal Independent School District officials, responding to Thursday morning’s Herald-Zeitung story, denied it would be held at Canyon Lake High School. By mid-afternoon, officials from Whitewater Amphitheater said they were unaware of hosting O’Rourke between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Just after 5 p.m., when campaign officials announced a deal to host the event with the Community Resource and Recreation Center (CRRC) in Canyon Lake, officials there quickly pulled out, citing safety concerns.
“I just heard from their director that it’s not happening,” said Chris Evans, O’Rourke campaign communications representative, after striking out on four locations within hours on Thursday. “We’re just going to have to find a new location.”
Evans said he would remind campaign officials on another possibility – the Democratic Women of Comal County’s Robbi and Dan Boone Dinner at Gruene Events Center on Saturday, April 30. Officials there could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Evans and local Democratic officials were left dumbfounded on the progression of Thursday’s events, which Evans said began after a local Canyon Lake restaurant declined hosting O’Rourke after receiving threats.
Stacey Ford Osborne, communications chair for Democrats of Comal County, said the DOCC channeled announcements of O’Rourke appearances, but was upset at not reaching the campaign, which spent most of Thursday traveling throughout North Texas.
“This morning we found out that Comal ISD had canceled and the campaign then said it would be at Whitewater and send out a message out to that effect,” said Osborne, who revised and re-sent three press releases from the campaign between 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Osborne said the local Democratic organization was only the messenger for O’Rourke campaign events and certainly not the scheduler who left many out of the loop on changes that led to adverse reactions posted by the principals involved.
“This morning it was reported in local media that the Beto O’Rourke campaign is holding a campaign event at Canyon Lake High School this Saturday at noon,” Comal ISD’s morning statement said. “This announcement by the campaign was made prematurely, as no contract with Comal ISD for use of the facility has been signed. In addition, the request for use of the facility had not been fully and properly vetted internally.”
In an email to the Herald-Zeitung at 8:52 a.m. Thursday, O’Rourke’s press team announced the move to Whitewater, which was also caught unaware of the move.
“Whitewater is not hosting any events this weekend,” said Becky Lynn Street, Whitewater’s general manager of venue operations. “The venue is closed until our next concert with the Avett Brothers on May 6-7.”
O’Rourke’s “Statewide People of Texas Campaign” is focusing on students during his campaign against incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who he slammed for immigration policies and other issues while campaigning in Irving on Thursday.
In 2018, Comal ISD hosted campaign events featuring candidates in forums from both parties, but officials said it had never recently designated a facility benefiting a single candidate.
“It is not the district’s practice to host political campaign events,” said Comal ISD’s statement, which was further explained by Board of Trustees President Jason York.
“As a public, taxpayer-supported entity, we believe that we should open our facilities to community use, which is why we rent to groups ranging from little leagues to churches,” York said. “However, one thing we will not do is host campaign events such as this, per our board policy.”
Ken Hurd, representing the CRRC, said his board expressed the same thing.
“We were concerned with our 501(c)3 status and concerned about the community relationships we’ve build over the years, and the safety and well-being of the people in our facility,” Hurd said.
