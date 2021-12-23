The young calf wouldn’t budge from his spot, but was being coaxed by a bottle of milk.
The donkeys were already braying, ready to play their part.
And the camel. Well, he was displaying the stereotypical face of nonchalance and was just too cool to be bothered.
Despite the camel, the excitement in the air was palpable. The crew was getting ready for a party. A celebration.
The Thrill of Hope
New Braunfels Christian Academy hosted a live nativity drive-through, “The Thrill of Hope,” on Dec. 14-15 at the secondary campus on FM 1863. It was the second year for the school to host the event.
Nearly 200 children in first- through fifth-grades, and more than 125 parent volunteers, took part in the production, which also included 2,000 handmade ornaments to hand out to motorists.
Amaelia Beasley, age 9, was dressed in a bright red Christmas dress.“I am in the party scene,” she explained.
The party scene served as the introduction to the live nativity and portrayed a family decorating a tree, eating Christmas dinner and reading the Book of Jesus, Beasley said.
“Twas the night before Christmas and all thru the town, the people were stirring as a star shown down. They sat by the fire to hear stories of old, the one about Jesus, the best ever told.”
There were several versions of Joseph and Mary running around, but all of them knew their part.
“I will be rocking the baby and petting the goats,” said Beau Boscamp, age 7, who was portraying one of the Josephs.
When asked why the live nativity was important, the second-grader responded: “Because we are celebrating the Savior being born.”
Ten-year-old Easton Land was portraying Joseph Traveling to Bethlehem, and was most excited about seeing the donkeys as part of his role. This past year, he portrayed one of the Wise Men.
“God placed a star in the sky for the Magi to follow. “When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great JOY!” Matthew 2: 9-11
“This is important, because we are telling the community about His birth,” the fifth-grader said.
Stacia Chinelo, age 7, was looking forward to portraying one of the Marys.
“This is so people get to know Jesus,” Chinelo explained.
Britton Martin, age 9; Gracy Owens, age 11; and Lilliana Flores, age 9, were all serving as Lead Angels. They donned large feathered appendages with impressive wingspans and covered in lights along with glowing halos.
Martin explained the duties of a Lead Angel.
“I go first doing the motions, and then they (the first graders) copy me. We go to the Pathway of Lights,” Martin explained.
Soon, actors were hurrying to their assigned stations that included Bethlehem, the Manger, and Pathway of Lights as vehicles lined the road and motorists prepared to view the Greatest Story Ever Told.
Owens explained why taking part in a live nativity was important to her.
“Because then maybe people who don’t know Jesus or don’t know what happens might get to know him,” the fifth-grader explained.
“Suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth Peace among those with whom he is pleased. And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made know unto us. And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the baby lying in the manger.” Luke 2: 13-16
A Christmas Hallelujah
At Grace Church on FM 725, children and youth portrayed a shadow play “A Christmas Hallelujah” on Dec. 12.
Eltibo Escobedo, age 10, was portraying a shepherd, a role he has portrayed in a past production.
The role of the shepherd is a good one, Escobedo said.
“Because you have a staff, and you are standing,” he explained.
Megan Avery, age 8; Maya Humphrey, age 8; Elena Rosenbaum, age 7; and Tatum Anderson, age 8, were all portraying angels.
“I like the fake trumpets,” Humphrey said.
“We are celebrating,” Rosenbaum added.
As part of the production, actors carried the letters of “Hallelujah” behind a backlit screen.
“And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” Luke 2: 10-11.
Emmaleigh Norton, age 18, has portrayed so many roles in past productions that she cannot remember all of them, but she never tires of telling others about Christ’s birth.
“This is where it all began,” she said. “To be able to portray that is really, really cool. It is the Greatest Story Ever Told.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.