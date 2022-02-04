Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators are probing a shooting outside of a Canyon Lake convenience store that sent a San Antonio man to a hospital.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Interim Chief Robert Mikel said paramedics from nearby Fire Station No. 52 treated the victim, who had walked from the store, in the 10400 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2673, just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
“Our personnel treated a 21-year-old male with a shotgun wound to the forearm,” he said. “The victim had walked across the street to Fire Station 52, where they heard someone knocking on their station door just as they were dispatched.
“He was treated on scene for 16 minutes; it took 43 minutes to transport him to University Hospital in San Antonio in stable condition.”
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said the victim and a woman with him both knew the suspect.
“Both showed up at the store at the same time the (suspect) was there,” she said. “One pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the arm.”
Smith said the victim was still being treated Friday.
“It was something of a personal nature; the public was not in any danger at any time,” she said.
