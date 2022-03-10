It was August of 2020 when Audie Gibson was sitting in the swing on her porch having a Bible study when she felt a nudge.
It was a pull from God telling her she needed to start a volunteer, service-oriented organization.
She resisted, at first.
“I said, ‘God, but COVID. People are scared. They don’t want to move,’” she explained. “He said, ‘It is because of COVID.’”
She left the swing and set to work.
In October of 2020, Seeds of Love Outreach, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, had its first monthly community service project, delivering much-needed items to Connections Individual and Family Services. Since that time, Seeds of Love has continued serving the community with a monthly project.
“We are God centered, children focused and community driven,” Gibson said. “We are for ages 3 to 99.”
Seeds of Love is non-church affiliated.
When Gibson first began searching for community services projects to do with her son, Brady, age 9, she found it difficult.
“I had doors shut in my face, because you had to be ages 13 or 16 to volunteer, or you had to be with an organization,” she said.
All of the monthly service projects with Seeds of Love are child-friendly or include a child aspect to the project, she explained.
“I wanted to show my son that this is just what we do growing up,” Gibson said. ‘It is harder to learn that as an adult.”
Back to that first service project in October 2020, Gibson called up some friends to make things happen. Because it was during the pandemic, they were provided an Amazon wish list from Connections.
The group was able to gather items and deliver them to the Connections shelter. Since that time, projects have included everything from delivering Thanksgiving dinners to families to writing kindness cards.
Seeds of Love partnered with New Braunfels Christian Ministries Kids Club and now provides an after-school community service project for students in three elementary schools. One of those projects was creating the kindness cards.
Students wrote thoughts of kindness on index cards for handing out to those who might be having a hard day.
“We had one little boy run out of the room to go find his teacher before she left. He knew she had a difficult day and wanted to give her a card,” Gibson explained.
The group also compiled compassion kits, in partnership with the Salvation Army and the NB Housing Partners, for delivery to the First Footing (NB Homeless) Shelter. Seeds of Love volunteers gathered and organized items such as toiletries, water bottles and Bibles for the kits before delivering them.
The number of volunteers for each monthly event varies, and can range anywhere from 20 to 100.
The type of volunteer varies as well.
“Some of us don’t have time, but have money we can donate. Some of us don’t have money, but have time we can donate,” she added.
One of the biggest supporters of Seeds of Love is the Beauty from Ashes Ministry for widows.
“That ministry is led by Lori Bohning,” Gibson said. “And they just get it. They understand how healing it is for our souls to get outside of ourselves and help others.”
For the April project, Seeds of Love Outreach is hosting its Concert in Landa from 3 to 7 p.m. April 9 at the dance slab. The event supports local nonprofits who help in prevention and recovery of victims of human trafficking. In addition to live music, the free family event will include food trucks.
For information about Seeds of Love Outreach, visit www.seedsofloveoutreach.com or via email at seedsofloveoutreach@yahoo.com
