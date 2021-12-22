Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels is one of only two facilities in Texas and 149 across the country to receive a national hospital safety award.
The facility received a “Top Hospital Award” in the Top General Hospital Award category from the Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based non-profit watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality.
The organization uses data from its annual hospital survey to identify the top hospitals, and selection was based on excellence in upholding quality standards across several areas of patient care. This includes medication safety, surgery outcomes, and infection rates, among many other patient priorities.
“The New Braunfels community deserves the safest care for their loved ones,” said Mark Bernard, president of Resolute. “Our staff members are here to protect our patients and provide high-quality, compassionate care to all who walk through our doors. They take pride in their healthcare calling.”
The top hospitals are recognized in four categories: top general hospitals, top rural hospitals, top teaching hospitals and top children’s hospitals.
Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said award winners set themselves apart when it comes to dedication to their patients.
“American hospitals continue to face unprecedented challenges this year due to the pandemic, and Leapfrog is honored to recognize those that continue to uphold the highest standards of quality and safety with the Top Hospital Award,” Binder said. “We congratulate the physicians, nurses, and all clinicians as well as the staff, volunteers, and leadership who made patient safety their priority.”
The other Texas hospital earning a Top Hospital Award is North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, which is also part of the Baptist Health System.
