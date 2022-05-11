For weeks on end, it’s been nonstop visits from animal control and one pet surrendered after another for the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
Nothing has changed — animals still sit in kennels in the shelter’s crowded hallways eagerly waiting for adoption, and even with lowered adoption costs there are no adopters in sight.
Amid an overcrowding crisis at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, the shelter made the difficult decision to begin putting down animals with the least amount of potential for adoption on Monday.
“These are dogs that we know we should be able to help — it’s heart wrenching,” Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area Executive Director Sarah Hammond said. “It’s one thing when an animal comes in and they’re clearly suffering… but when you’ve got an otherwise healthy dog that maybe has a few ticks against him that we have to give up on after caring for it for however many weeks (it’s terrible).”
This is the first time in nearly five years that the no-kill shelter, which means the shelter is 90% no-kill, has put down an animal in their care that could have been helped with more time and resources.
Hammond and her team worked tirelessly for two weeks to keep the undesirable alternative at bay but despite reducing adoption fees and taking every avenue to get the word out, the problem persisted. Since warehousing the dogs is not an option, measures had to be taken to control the shelter’s population.
“Warehousing the animals is not acceptable,” Hammond said. “If we can’t provide (freedom from hunger and thirst, freedom from discomfort, freedom from pain, injury or disease, freedom to express normal behavior and freedom from fear and distress) to every dog in our care then we’re not doing our job.”
When the socially-conscious animal shelter is put in the position of deciding which animals they can no longer afford to help, they take factors like the animal’s health and behavior into consideration before making any decisions.
Dogs that have behavioral problems due to prior circumstances or have developed unsociable behavior inside the shelter and dogs that come in with severe medical issues that may be too expensive to fix, make the list.
“This time last year these types of dogs we knew we could find the right place for them, but now, these minor issues are completely insurmountable,” Hammond said.
The problem, Hammond says, has nothing to do with the size of the shelter but everything to do with people taking on pets they have no business taking on, and they aren’t getting fixed or microchipped.
With the amount of dogs coming into the shelter and less being adopted, the worst-case scenario Hammond feared is coming to pass and until the situation is under control, she will have to continue to make tough calls.
“Overall, you can’t help but feel like a failure — all of us — this is what we do for a living and then all of a sudden the option is putting these dogs to sleep? That’s not why we got into this,” Hammond said.
In an effort to get more dogs adopted into their forever homes and find more people willing to foster until they can be adopted, the humane society is holding an adoption and fundraising event this weekend.
The humane society will be doing $14 adoptions at the event, which will have a climbing wall and opportunities to buy sweets at the bake sale and win items during their raffle while enjoying snow cones and burgers. Money made toward purchases of raffle tickets and baked goods will go to benefit the humane society.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area facility grounds located at 3353 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels and runs until 4 p.m.
Dogs available for adoption are listed on the humane society’s website and those interested in adopting an animal from the shelter ahead of the event can fill out an application online. For more information about animal adoption and the humane society visit https://www.hsnba.org/.
