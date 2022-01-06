Comal County health officials reported 300 or more new COVID-19 cases for the second day running on Thursday, while local hospitalizations continue to climb, more than doubling over the past week.
Local hospitals reported caring for 36 patients on Thursday, an increase of four from the previous day and 16 from a week ago, with six in intensive care and three on ventilators.
About 78% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to health officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
In recent weeks, the number of patients hospitalized in local hospitals has increased significantly.
That figure had been in the single digits as recently as Dec. 21, when nine people were in the hospital for treatment for the coronavirus and was as low as four patients, as reported on Dec. 16.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 8.6% on Thursday, increasing from the 8.1% rate reported on Wednesday. The number stood at 6.9% on Tuesday and 5.2% on Monday.
Over 8,000 patients are in Texas hospitals with COVID-19, the most in three months, as the omicron surges.
On Tuesday, there were at least 8,129 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, an increase of 3,212 patients compared with a week ago.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy 13.5% of total hospital beds statewide.
The county reported 315 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of virus cases to 22,019. County health officials reported 300 cases on Wednesday and 132 Tuesday — data coming in from the holiday weekend.
No cases related to the omicron variant have been reported in Comal County. However, regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs have the capability to perform.
Bexar and Guadalupe counties have reported cases containing the variant, according to Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser.
On Wednesday, 48,945 new cases were reported statewide, an increase of 28,806 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago. That brings the seven-day average to 43,171 new cases.
According to state data as of Tuesday, 34.7% of COVID-19 tests reported in Texas in the last week are positive.
No deaths were reported in Comal County on Thursday. The death toll remains at 485.
As of Tuesday, 74,796 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas, according to state data.
The World Health Organization said Thursday a record 9.5 million cases of COVID-19 were tallied around the world over the last week, noting a 71% surge in the weekly count of infections amounting to a “tsunami” as the new omicron variant sweeps worldwide.
“Last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. He said the WHO was certain that was an underestimate because of a backlog in testing around the year-end holidays.
The U.N. health agency, in its weekly report on the pandemic, said the weekly count amounted to 9,520,488 new cases, and over 41 000 new deaths were reported during the last week.
While omicron appears to be less severe than the delta variant, especially among people who have been vaccinated, the WHO chief said: “It does not mean it should be categorized as mild. Just like previous variants, omicron is hospitalizing people, and it’s killing people.”
“In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick that it is overwhelming health systems around the world,” the WHO chief told a regular news briefing.
The WHO said the rises in case counts over the last week varied, doubling in the Americas region, but rising only 7% in Africa.
The WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, said speculation that omicron might be the last variant of the outbreak was “wishful thinking” and cautioned: “There still is a lot of energy in this virus.”
Added Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19: “I think it’s very unlikely that omicron will be the last variant that you will hear us discussing.”
Vaccines and testing
According to state data, 61.87% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. The rate in neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, stood at 55.38%. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stood at 61.32%.
About 39.6 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 4.9 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
For more information about the pediatric dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continued in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St. on Thursday, despite making an announcement that they would be closed because a Curative staff member had been exposed to the virus.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
COVID-19 testing in New Braunfels is also available at a site operated by Grand Avenue Pharmacy located at 894 Loop 337 Unit B, Riverside ER at 1860 S. Seguin Ave., Lonestar 24 HR ER at 1751 Medical Way and Christus Promptu Urgent Care at 1659 State Highway 46.
The Texas Department of State Health Services provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Associated Press and the Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.