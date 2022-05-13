A New Braunfels Utilities contractor has begun work on a nearly $5.5 million improvement project that will add needed pumping and transmission capacity when completed in December.
The Grandview Pump Station capital improvement project includes replacing about 1,800 linear feet of water main between NBU’s Well No. 4 and the Grandview Ground Storage Tank and Pump Station site from a 12-inch line to a 16-inch line.
The larger water main will increase transmission capacity between these two facilities to allow Well No. 4 to pump directly and entirely to the Grandview Ground Storage Tank.
The project also includes the addition of a third pump at the Grandview Pump Station, increasing the firm pumping capacity of the facility from 2,400 gallons per minute to 4,000 GPM, which matches the production capacity of the well.
NBU will also upgrade about 2,850 linear feet of water main along Walnut Avenue and Loop 337 by increasing the current 16-inch water line to a 24-inch water line between the Grandview site and the existing 24-inch line at Loop 337.
“The water main upsizing will allow all 4,000 GPM to be pumped into and utilized within NBU’s Kerlick, Westpointe, Mission and Copper Ridge pressure zones,” said Chief Water Engineer Shawn Schorn.
The Well No. 4 to Grandview Water Main is just one of 77 water and sewer projects that NBU has in the pipeline to improve its system.
As a part of the project, Pesado Construction Company has begun rock sawing trench lines and will continue until late August. The rock sawing requires a partial lane closure on the Loop 337 Frontage Road near H-E-B. Through traffic will be able to utilize the partial lane for the duration of construction.
Additionally, there will be lane closures on Kerlick, adjacent to State highway 46, until August. However, two-way traffic will be maintained.
Once rock sawing has begun, crews will start the open-cut installation of the water mains in June and will continue for the project's duration.
“We understand this work will inconvenience many drivers in the Loop 337 Frontage Road/SH 46 and Walnut Avenue/Kerlick Lane areas and apologize for this disruption,” Schorn said. “This project is part of our master plan to help ensure that the residents of New Braunfels continue to have reliable access to water for the foreseeable future, and we intend to work as quickly as possible to complete it on time and on budget.”
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts for capital improvement projects such at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
