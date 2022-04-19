ORLANDO ‘OJ’ DONA
Greetings, Texans. I am Orlando “OJ” Dona, and with your vote I will be your Trustee for Comal ISD SMD 7 on May 7, 2022. I am no progressive — I am a Christian and am for family values, a quality education for all students, hard work, academic integrity, teacher-enforced discipline supported by administration, and the entire district answerable to you, the voter. I have a BA in Math Education, an MS in Computer Systems from the Air Force Institute of Technology, am teacher-certified in Hawaii and Texas, have certifications from TEA as a math teacher, and am Texas Principal-certified.
I have served as a high school vice principal and have taught at colleges and universities in four states since 2000. I am a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who served as a cyber officer, operations planner and strategist, systems analyst, and served our country at the Pentagon and in a combat environment after 9-11. I am a teacher first in all things, and have taught students here in my own district for years — I am known by parents and current/graduated students from Smithson Valley, Davenport, and Pieper High Schools. I have lived in New Braunfels 11+ years and have a family of four — two of which graduated from Canyon High School.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I want to be your trustee because corrections are needed on this board. School discipline at some schools are lax and district policy is not always enforced. Good communications between schools and parents is sometimes not there, and teachers and staff are leaving because of a lack of trust — or for other unknown reasons because our Central Office doesn’t have a process to analyze why. Parents are concerned about what is taught in our classrooms — that Texas is not immune to the rampant progressive ideology that is being taught in other states — and there is no mechanism in place for our district to give them any kind of assurance. We need to fix these things. I want to participate in the process to fix it as your trustee.
If you are in favor of the progressive ideas eating away at the root of our representative republic and democracy, then do not vote for me. I believe in hard work and integrity — demanded it of my own children and students — and will demand it of this board if you elect me.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I do not know my opponents, but you have educated yourself and have decided, based our experience and education, whether we are the people for the job — and you will vote for the best person accordingly. There is a trust that comes from our Constitution that the republic works, and that the People will elect in a fair election — the only kind we have here in Texas — the representative whose values best represents them.
I would recommend all of you make a tally of things that you want to see in your school board member, judge us according by your list, and vote accordingly. This tally should include:
• Service to the community and nation
• University education
• Experience as a teacher
• Experience as an administrator
• Work in the public sector
• Having children in Comal ISD
• Understanding of Texas and New Braunfels
Have my opponents served as a vice principal? Have they mentored students in the National Honor Society or won awards for Robotics at the Texas State Level with their kiddos? Served on the district’s Safety Committee?
I have. You can trust my experience.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
I think the biggest challenges are the erosion of discipline in schools, current progressive ideology that is tainting the purpose of education, the philosophy and approach to student performance and learning in school, and STAAR test results. I’ll focus on the latter.
Folks, I don’t like the gamesmanship with student testing. The idea of “approaching grade level” level, for example, is touted as the mark for schools to achieve “comfort.” Don’t be bamboozled!
This concept of “approaching” means your student is “likely to succeed in the next grade level.” How likely is not at all stated for you! Do you know this means your student scored about a 40% on the test? And though COVID is thought of as being to blame, math scores for students across all grade levels K-12 have dropped from 50% in 2019 to 35% in 2021, and similarly in other disciplines. This is a challenge. Yes, there are pockets of goodness in individual teachers and teams across the district, but for the most part this is dismal and must change.
As an educated, experienced trustee, I can help effect this change.
STEVE GALLETS
Occupation: I am currently retired, but I do some substitute teaching. I do volunteer charity work for the Garden Ridge Lions Club as the club Vice President.
Experience: 6 years as a certified teacher in the State of Texas. I taught one year at an Alternative Charter School in Schertz to middle school students and high school students. I taught for 5 years in Northside ISD as an engineering instructor at one of their magnet schools Construction Careers Academy located next to Earl Warren High School.
I have a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering and a M.S. degree in Management.
I served in the Army Corps of Engineers with the 25th Infantry Division. I have experience in Engineering, Cost Accounting, Production Planning and Plant Operations Management. I have worked in these fields for companies such as Texas Instruments, M&M/MARS-Wrigley, Russell Stover Candies, and John B. Sanfilippo & Sons/Fisher Nuts. I came into education in my later years through alternative certification pursuing a specialty in career and technical education while getting certified in High School Math and Science, Business Education, Social Studies, Career and Technical Education, and Grades 4-8 Math, Science, Social Studies and Generalist.
I am married to my wife Beverly for 36 years. We have a daughter Carolyn who is a Pharmacist in Austin. We have lived in Garden Ridge for over 10 years.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I want to use my skills to help our district’s children thrive in an educational environment. I believe I have a unique set of skills which will allow me to do that. These acquired skills give me a key understanding of educational requirements and issues, personnel and disciplinary issues, construction, capacity planning, maintenance and finances as well as the caring and compassion needed to understand and address any issues facing the Comal ISD School Board.
With a very dynamic growth rate, Comal ISD is poised to continue growing at a rapid pace. I feel that I have the skill set necessary to meet future capacity demand requirements. This is especially true in how we spend our monies. Think of the Comal ISD school district as a triangle. One side consists of parents and students, another side consists of teachers and administrators and support staff. The base of this triangle is taxpayers who expect our schools to provide a good education for our students in an up to date learning environment who can be the leaders and workers of the future. A keen eye must be kept on how our tax monies are being spent. This can be accomplished by replicating school designs which should lower design and construction costs, lowering maintenance parts and fixture costs, and allowing contractors to look at previous issues and correcting those in lower price bids.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
While I feel that the other three candidates in the Comal ISD District 7 Trustee race have skills sets that are good and well meaning, I believe I possess the skill sets that encompass the broad picture of the Comal ISD.
I have been involved in the acquisition and approval of major capital projects while working for major corporations such as M&M/MARS-Wrigley. I have used my skill sets of Cost Accounting, Capacity Planning and Engineering in multi-million dollar capacity manufacturing facility expansions. This skill set will lend itself well to future capital construction projects the Comal ISD will seek out to meet future expected growth. I am aware of the importance of replication of equipment in our school system to include school designs. This will lower maintenance and supply costs. It is important we manage our tax monies prudently.
As for being an educator for 6 years, I have seen what works and what did not work in these other school districts. This allows me to have a completely neutral view of Comal ISD as I do not have any favorites in terms of schools, teachers, and administrators nor do I have any negative views either. This allows me to literally “Think Outside the Box” when looking at solutions to problems facing the community and its educational requirements.
As a retired educator, I have a keen understanding of what goes on in the classroom and the issues facing our teachers and administrators.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
One big challenge I have mentioned previously is to manage the phenomenal growth that Comal County has been experiencing the last 5 years. We need to be very proactive in locating where new housing developments are going up and how to serve the educational needs of our fast growing district.
This would include being proactive in seeking out land to buy for future construction. This would enable us to locate our schools within satisfactory distances for parents to send their children. Comal ISD is a very large land mass. It now has approximately 30,000 students. In comparison, Northside School District which has approximately 110,000 students and Northeast ISD which has 60,000 students can easily fit within the boundaries of Comal ISD and have a much denser and diverse tax base to support this higher student number to include businesses. Comal ISD is very reliant on homeowners to provide growth funding.
In addition, utilizing school design replication would lower design costs, maintenance costs and fixture costs. It should also allow contractors to “sharpen their pencils” on how to rebuild similar buildings based on previous experience.
Career Training is an important by product of our educational system. Businesses and taxpayers are the end customers for our educational product we put out into the marketplace once students graduate. Teaching skills sought by local businesses would be key to providing our taxpayer base with the students they will need in the future. These skills can be acquired by more investment in Career and Technical Training courses at existing high schools or consolidation into schools that specialize in particular career options.
Teacher retention and pay is crucial to insuring we have the best teachers for our children. Increasing teacher pay to keep teachers in Comal ISD would be a step in the right direction. This could be done by being more proactive in reducing construction costs via replication of construction designs.
DAVID KRAWCZYNSKI
I was born and raised in Comal County and attended Smithson Valley High School where I played football and was a member of the track & field team throughout my high school years. While I was recruited to play football for McKendree College in Illinois, a knee injury ended my football career. Texas called me back home and I transferred to Texas Tech University, where I majored in Wildlife Management.
The early years of my post-graduate career were spent in the outdoor industry, beginning with the famed YO Ranch and, soon after, a luxury wing-shooting lodge in Kentucky. I also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston and transitioned to VP of Operations for an oilfield service company in College Station.
In 2016, I accepted a position at a startup within Rackspace and, once again, came home to the Hill Country — this time, forever. I’ve always visualized Comal County as the place where I would raise a family. I am an active member of the community, serving as the chairman of an advisory commission for the city of Garden Ridge over the past four years and coaching sports teams for my children.
I am an avid sportsman and wildlife conservationist. I enjoy hunting, fishing, or traveling when I have the time. My wife, Tory, and I attend Northeast Bible Church and have two daughters who go to Garden Ridge Elementary School. My passion and motivation to make a difference are my girls and their education. Being sure our children are at the forefront of all decisions made by the school district is my top priority, and I will continue to advocate for the conservative family values that are important to many living in Comal County.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I feel compelled to serve on the Comal ISD Board of Trustees, first and foremost, because I have two young daughters and many friends with children in the district. Their futures rely on the education they receive while attending Comal ISD schools. I am a parent with a long-term vested interest in the district. I feel a very personal and serious responsibility for all children in our growing district and the quality education they receive. Each and every child in our district should be prepared for a productive and fulfilling future.
Transparency is critical to our constituents whether they have children in the district, or not. That means we need to open the doors of our schools and invite our taxpayers to see the facilities and programs that could not be possible without their financial support. While the district must manage the predicted exponential growth occurring in our area, the community should be aware of, and participate in, the efforts to maintain high-quality educational opportunities for our growing student population.
Lastly, it is no secret that there are divisive political agendas threatening to infiltrate our schools — a place where these differences should be set aside. It is imperative the Board of Trustees be comprised of people who are ready to set aside personal political ideologies and collaborate in a way that, together, advocates for what is in the best interest of our students. Political agendas and ideals have no place in the classroom.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
My roots run deep in Comal County and I graduated from Comal ISD. I am involved in and understand the community, and I have based my campaign on the collective opinions and objectives of family stakeholders in the district. I am guided by my own motives and the wisdom of like-minded others who have the singular goal of graduating children ready for the challenges they will meet in the future. Because I have children in the district, I am 100% invested in what is best for students.
Voters can be certain that I have no employment history with the district, no conflicts of interest, and I am not a radical activist who wants to change the fundamentals of our education system. My goal is to see our district continue being a pacesetter in statewide education.
I stand up for what I believe in, and I am highly motivated to see our schools succeed. Conservative family values are my moral fiber and have guided me throughout my life. Those values, instilled in me from birth, will continue guiding my decision-making if I am elected to serve on the Board of Trustees.
We have difficult decisions ahead in the district that will challenge the resolve of the Trustees. I am willing to collaborate and solve the challenges or stand in respectful opposition when I believe something is not in the best interest of the families of Comal County. I will not waiver in my commitment to keep a students-first mindset.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
One of the biggest challenges the school district faces is student performance, and I don’t mean just performance on state-mandated tests. The pandemic created significant gaps, and they need to be addressed in meaningful ways, so our students go into the next phases of their education prepared. If elected, I intend to understand and communicate to constituents the district’s efforts to close those gaps. Student success will always be a top priority for discussion in quarterly meetings with community members.
Mask mandates are still being litigated in the Texas Court of Appeals by 19 Independent School Districts. The goal of these lawsuits is to nullify Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-36 on mask mandates in schools and give that power to school boards throughout the state. If successful, this issue will become the responsibility of each school district to decide on, potentially in perpetuity. As a Trustee, I intend to allow parents to make decisions that are best for their children. It is not the role of the Board of Trustees to dictate what parents choose for their children regarding masks or COVID vaccines.
Student enrollment growth is also a significant challenge for the district, and is projected to increase by 1,200-1,500 students per year for the next four years. That is the equivalent of adding an entire high school to our district every year. We must continually perform needs assessments across the district to ensure equity and excellence are maintained in existing facilities while also planning for expansion with new facilities.
Finally, high-quality teacher retention and recruitment is a significant challenge, and we must seek creative solutions to funding increases. We need to work with state legislators to keep more tax dollars in our school district and increase teacher compensation to reflect current costs of living and inflation.
KAILA STOVALL
Hello, my name is Kaila Stovall. I graduated from San Antonio College in 2015 with my Associate’s Degree, and then I went on to graduate from Texas State University in 2017 with my Bachelor’s Degree in English and 7th-12th teaching certificate. During those three years of college, I cared for my four-year-old, married my husband, Ryan, and had two more children. My kids are twelve, six, four, and I recently had another child who is almost seven months now. Ryan and I made our home New Braunfels seven years ago, and we have loved living here.
Currently I am an English Language Arts and Reading high school teacher working with 9th-12th grade students who are working towards earning English credits so they can stay on track to graduate with their peers. Before this, I worked at Ed White Middle School in NEISD for four years. My time as a teacher has been rewarding, exciting, and, at times, mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausting. Being a teacher has always been my dream job, so I’m thankful I am able to continue down this path.
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I want to serve on the board because being more involved in the community has not always been easy as a mom and a teacher, so this is my way to get more involved and to help students in a different way. I also want to serve because I want ALL students to feel safe in our classrooms and hallways across the district. The forefront of our goals as board members should be student success, but success is not only grades and test scores. I would love the opportunity to work with teachers and parents across the district to promote the well-being of our students.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
One of the things that sets me apart from my opponents is that I’m currently a teacher and still working with students every day. Being a current teacher allows me the ability to understand teachers in the district in a different way. I know what they are dealing with when it comes to changes from TEA or Governor Abbott because I’m also dealing with those changes and learning how to navigate teaching and everything else that is being thrown at us. Also, I’m a Latina — this is important because the makeup of our board is not representative of our community. That matters when we think about community involvement and equity. Lastly, I’m a mother, a breast-feeding mother, a mother of four, a working-class mother. This says a lot about my passion and determination to help others.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the school district and how do you plan to address them?
The biggest challenge facing Comal ISD is low teacher pay. This will have a domino effect on our community if we do not address this before the coming school year. We will continue to lose teachers, and we will start to see students leave this district. So, I plan to look at our current spending and see where we can make changes. I know for a fact we are overspending in certain areas of our budget via open record requests. It is our responsibility to use money wisely, and the wisest thing we can do is pay our teachers more, but not only our teachers, we also need to pay our support staff more. Teachers and support staff are responsible for student success – they spend time with our students every day of the school year, and they should be making a wage that matches the work they put in each and every day.
Another challenge facing Comal ISD is the lack of transparency from board members and accessibility for community members. Board members should be willing to talk with their constituents and work with them to ensure every voice is heard and taken into account when making decisions. Board meetings should be live streamed so that all members of our community have the opportunity to attend and participate. I plan to have town hall meetings with anyone in the district who wishes to be heard. These will be held outside of our regular board meetings. I also plan to live stream board meetings and allow community members to speak and listen in, so that their voices are part of the conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.