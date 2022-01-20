City and county officials and area school district administrators spent Thursday monitoring weather forecasts as colder air moved into South Central Texas.
The National Weather Service forecast light freezing precipitation starting Thursday afternoon and issued a winter weather advisory effective until 6 a.m. Friday. Unlike last February’s polar vortex that crippled area transportation with snow and ice for nearly a week, this current event should end by mid-morning Friday as temperatures reach the mid-40s.
“We’re seeing light precipitation moving right now from west to east. I think there’s a chance for some moving into the area by mid-afternoon and ending around 9 p.m. Thursday,” Bob Fogarty, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport said at noon on Thursday.
Fogerty said NWS is seeing reports of sleet in the area but no significant ice accumulations.
“Our concerns are mainly the bridges and overpasses,” he said. “This evening it should be coming to an end. It will be dry overnight and getting pretty cold.”
Fogerty said the low in New Braunfels should be around 25 degrees, with a brisk wind that will drop wind chills in the mid-teens. He expects Friday’s low to drop into the upper 20s and temperatures rebounding into the 50s by Saturday.
Laura Lopez, Texas Department of Transportation’s San Antonio district public information officer, said pre-treatments against icing on bridges and overpasses began Wednesday.
“We have continued those treatments into Thursday for Bexar, Comal and some of our western counties in our district,” she said. “We activated our command post at Transguide today and we’re basically monitoring the conditions and making sure the overpasses and bridges are ready for the temperatures dropping and the precipitation.”
The wintry weather could impact areas further south and east into Friday, especially closer to Beeville, Victoria and Corpus Christi.
“We’re urging anyone with travel plans to go to derivetexas.org for statewide road conditions,” Lopez said. “We’re asking drivers to add extra travel time, make sure to drive under the normal speed limits, and not follow too closely behind other drivers. Especially reduce speed because there may be areas of ice on the roads.”
The New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts are keeping tabs on the weather and will inform parents of any closures later Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Parents and students should visit links at district websites, nbisd.org and comalisd.org, and at their respective social media sites.
The City of New Braunfels and Comal County will be doing the same through social media updates. Road conditions will be updated on maps linked to the city and county websites, nbtexas.org and co.comal.tx.us.
Officials ask residents to:
• Be alert for slippery spots and rapidly changing conditions on roads.
• Remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants – bring all indoors.
• Check on family and neighbors to make sure they are taking precautions.
• Wrap exposed outdoor pipes to protect them from the cold.
New Braunfels Utilities is also preparing for possible ice accumulations on power lines, which could quickly become deadly. Residents are asked to call 9-1-1 for immediate action by first-responders. In case of downed power lines, call NBU at (830) 629-4628 (4NBU). Customers can view real-time outage information on NBU’s Outage Map at nbutexas.com.
NBU will provide updates to its customers on nbutexas.com, on its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities), and local new outlets.
