Comal County health officials reported eight COVID-19 fatalities this week, while the number of local hospitalizations remained in the single digits as the winter surge fueled by the omicron variant wanes.
Officials also confirmed the deaths of a North Comal County man in his 60s on March 7 at a local hospital, a Spring Branch woman in her 60s on Feb. 9 at a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels woman in her 70s on Feb. 26 at a local hospital, a New Braunfels man in his 80s on Feb. 11 at home, a Spring Branch woman in her 90s on Feb. 1 at home, A New Braunfels man in his 60s on Feb. 15 at a local hospital, a Bulverde man in his 80s on Feb. 25 at home and a Canyon Lake woman in her 80s on Feb. 11 at a San Antonio hospital.
The latest reported fatalities have brought the county’s death toll to 540 since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
State officials reported 135 deaths on Thursday, down 13 from the seven-day average a week ago. According to state data, 84,780 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
County health officials reported 149 new COVID-19 cases this week, down 55 from the week prior, bringing the total number in the county to 30,405.
On Thursday, officials reported 5,528 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 3,960, a decrease of 46 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Hospitals in Comal County reported caring for four patients on Friday, down five from a week ago, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
According to county officials, about 67% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 4.3%.
On Wednesday, there were at least 2,306 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, down 893 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 3.8% of total hospital beds statewide.
According to state data, 63.86% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 64.2%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 57.42%.
About 42.8 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 6.4 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county's health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
