Homelessness in New Braunfels will grow if not tackled properly, expert tells council

Invest now or pay much more later — that was the message former President Donald Trump’s homelessness “czar” had on homelessness in cities like New Braunfels.

Robert Marbut, former executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and the founding president and former CEO of Haven for Hope in San Antonio, told New Braunfels City Council members and a full house of meeting attendees on Monday that the condition of homelessness is costly on many levels.

“It is very important when you start thinking about homelessness to be very proactive or else it causes many problems later,” Marbut said. “Homelessness is very expensive, and it’s very expensive to the community in different ways."

Marbut said those costs weighed on the individuals and the families, but didn't stop there.

"It’s also very expensive for municipalities,” he said.

Homelessness creates a major drain on local government resources and misuse and overuse of hospital emergency departments, he said. It diverts limited non-profit resources, hurts and suppresses economic development and frightens residents.

There are multiple obstacles in communities’ response to homelessness, Marbut said.

“Whether it’s the NIMBY (not in my backyard) issue or the hope that the federal or state government will give you money or guidance or come in — some communities keep studying it and studying it — most communities don’t take action until it’s too late,” he said.

He cited one of New Braunfels’ neighbors — Austin — as one that may have waited too long.

“I don’t know if you could really effectively start to change unless you drastically change and it’s going to be much more expensive at this point,” he said.

Some communities, Marbut said, will implement small, tactical policy decisions that don’t result in significant improvements. He said major capital investments with sound operating plans are required to produce meaningful results.

“If you think you can move the dial in a big way by making little changes, that just doesn’t happen in real life,” he said.

Other communities pursue idealistic programs that sound great on paper but are not financially affordable nor sustainable. That, he said, wastes time.

Marbut then introduced key observations and findings from a feasibility study conducted in 2019.

He started with a positive — unlike in some larger cities, everyone in this area genuinely likes each other and works well together. In addition, he said homelessness service agencies in Comal County do a lot with little.

“Your non-profits really work very well together,” he said. “That was one of the biggest takeaways. It’s like ‘the mighty train that can.’ Most of your agencies do amazing things with very little money. You’ve got great agencies and great people running those agencies who are doing really well with very limited resources.”

Presenting findings that were in areas different from comparable communities, Marbut said that the median amount of time people experienced homelessness in the New Braunfels area was 11.9 years, longer than in similar communities. The average is 15.1 years, he said.

The study also found that 64.3% have family members in Comal and Guadalupe counties and 78.6% when passed-on family members are included.

The study also found that 82.1% of people experiencing homelessness were already living in Comal or Guadalupe counties before they started experiencing homelessness.

He said the onset age of homelessness is older by about four to six years.

Marbut’s top recommendations based on the study included increasing capacity for single adult females and for families with children by expanding the Crisis Center of Comal County, which has been accomplished, and establishing an adult “come as you are” center.

Marbut also cited the need for two different clinical treatment tracks — one with heavy case management for people experiencing homeless “with home-grown roots.”

“You have three-fourths of your community of homeless that have deep roots here,” Marbut said. “If you don’t properly engage with treatment and recovery — whatever you do, it’s moving the cheese — if you push them out of this area, they’ll move to here… they’re not going anywhere else."

"They’re from New Braunfels and from Comal, and if you don’t aggressively treat with proper management, that 11-plus years is going to become 13, 14, 15 and then you’re going to have a chronic number," he said. "What that tells you is that you’re probably going to double every four to five years of homelessness if you don’t start getting people exiting homelessness.”

The other treatment track, he said, was family reunification. He also said that the best result for homeless people from out-of-town comes from pursuing treatment options in their hometown.

Opposition to a proposed site

A collaborative effort of organizations including the Comal County Homeless Coalition, NB Housing Partners, McKenna Foundation and Serve Spot, a coalition of local pastors and their congregations, began operating a short-term, hotel-based homeless “First Footing” program for adults in February 2021.

The program’s focus is primarily to serve single men and couples. The program refers youth to Connections Individual and Family Services and, whenever possible, refers single women and families to the Crisis Center of Comal County and Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels.

The program has connected 95 of the 242 people served to a housing solution or to family members who agreed to provide long-term housing, according to organizers.

Program operators have expressed a desire to acquire a permanent site to move the program forward.

NB Housing Partners, the Salvation Army and Comal Mental Health have explored the Comal County Senior Citizens Center building on Landa Street as a potential site that could serve as a community resource hub utilized by multiple agencies and improve accessibility for community residents in need.

No final decisions or formal offers have been made on the site. The Senior Citizens Center is owned by a private foundation, so any transaction would take place between private entities.

But that potential location has spurred concern among neighbors who live in that area, and many expressed opposition during Monday’s council meeting.

One of those concerned about a homeless shelter located near a residential area as well as parks and schools and whether program participants could come and go was Carrie Evans.

“I do have empathy for people who go through hard times,” Evans said. “I think we all do, but we also love where we live. And we live there because it’s such a nice area. The facility would be suitable somewhere else, not on Landa. I feel it’s the wrong area.”

Resident Jefferson Whitehead said there were no ordinances on the books regarding homelessness in New Braunfels.

“I would propose that we come up with some sort of ordinances to stop campgrounds, be it keeping the homeless shelter away from certain residential areas, away from daycare centers, away from schools,” Whitehead said. “Dr. Marbut, thank you for the information provided. A lot of it, we had not heard before.”

Whitehead, who also expressed concern about participants who may be sex offenders, went on to say that “we have restrictions for sexually oriented businesses in the city,” but “nothing on a homeless shelter.”

“At least put the same restrictions on the homeless shelter that the sexually oriented businesses have,” he said.

In response, Marbut said that in a recent court case, Martin v. Boise, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that cities cannot enforce anti-camping ordinances if they do not have enough homeless shelter beds available for the homeless population.

In February 2021, the city of Boise reached an agreement that officials in the Idaho city said “ensures people experiencing homelessness will not be cited or arrested for sleeping outdoors when no shelter is available.”

Carla Knepp said that although she also opposed the Landa location, she realized from seeing the statistics in Marbut’s presentation that there is a need for a homeless program in New Braunfels.

“We have a good community,” Knepp said. “There is not a shortage of caring in this community…the statistics he gave clarify there’s a real need in this town. If it’s true was (Marbut) was saying to do it right, then let’s do it right, in the right location.”

NB Housing Partners is also exploring 201 Loop 337 — currently the Howard Johnson Hotel — as a potential resource site geared toward those who have graduated from the First Footing program and are working toward the income needed to maintain housing that fits their specific needs and income levels.

To effectively provide services, according to the NB Housing Partners website, consideration of any potential program site must be accessible to employment opportunities, physical and behavioral healthcare services, supportive resources for specific needs or age groups, such as senior services or substance recovery support, public housing or other affordable housing opportunities, spiritual wellness support, opportunities for wellness activities and other community resources, such as non-profit agencies or churches.

Program organizers said they plan to hold a public meeting to disseminate more information and answer questions about the proposed project.