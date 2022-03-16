After a two year hiatus the New Braunfels Firefighters Pipes and Drums band is finally ready to sport their ceremonial checkered kilts and march through the streets downtown playing Irish favorites in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Due to the pandemic, the band has been noticeably absent from the holiday festivities.
“We kind of canceled it before the complete shutdown,” firefighter and snare drummer Randy Diaz said. “Things had already started progressing and there were a lot of unknowns so we decided that it was just responsible (to cancel).”
The following year held the same unknown that prevented the band from carrying out their eight year tradition of traveling from bar to bar to fundraise for the continuance of the nonprofit organization.
This will be the first time in two years that the band will make their appearance at the annual St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl in downtown New Braunfels.
“It’s not just about us playing, it’s about everyone kind of getting together and having a good time,” engineer and pipe major Adam Mueller said. “Everyone’s ready to get out there again and have fun.”
The pipes and drums band is one of several across the country. The Bagpipe carries a long tradition within the firefighting community and dates back to the 1800s during the great Irish migration.
Many Irish immigrants settled in New York City to a very unwelcome reception making it difficult to find work, and many ended up accepting dangerous jobs like firefighting as a way to make a living. Due to the deadly nature of the profession many funerals were held and bagpipes were played in honor of the fallen — a tradition that continues to this day.
“When we go to the funeral I’m very honored to play in honor of those people,” Diaz said. “It’s not about the notes when we play, it’s about how the family feels.”
However the bagpipes mixed with the drums bring a different feeling to what is typically known to be a somber instrument and people tend to really enjoy it, according to drum sergeant Captain Jesse Martinez.
In 2012 the band sought out the owners of local bars and pubs to ask if they could stop by and play for their customers and they responded positively to the idea. They made their debut at the New Braunfels St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl that year and since then have expanded their following.
“We’ve seen it, the crowds have just been getting bigger every year, and it just gets bigger and bigger,” Diaz said.
For the ninth annual New Braunfels pub crawl the fire fighting band will be making stops at downtown pubs such as Krause’s Biergarten, the Black Whale Pub, Calahans Pub and many more.
Calahans co-owner Jay Beringer is expecting a large turn out like in years past, but between the return of the traditional pipes and drums band and the pandemic slow down everything about the event is back in full swing again.
“We’re super glad to have the pipes and drums back, and it feels kind of like a normal St. Patrick’s Day again,” he said. “This is the first one in a couple years that it will feel like a normal St. Patrick’s Day.”
Brianna Allen, the general manager of the Black Whale Pub, echoed the same sentiments to having the band back to perform for St. Patrick’s Day this year.
“Last year was incredibly busy for us, but even then, (Pipes and Drums) not coming through you could tell the difference,” she said. “They bring the actual like feel of St. Patrick’s Day to the day itself.”
While not all the bars are participating in the traditional downtown bar crawl, which includes the band, several pubs in the area will be hosting their own St. Patrick’s Day events like Downtown Social. The bar will be hosting a celebration complete with live music, a DJ and Irish menu items.
Festivities are set to commence when the local pubs open at 2 p.m. and will continue until they close. Full scheduling details for the New Braunfels Firefighters Pipes and Drums can be found on their Facebook page.
