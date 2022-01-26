The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Comal County remained high on Wednesday, while local hospitalizations declined for the second consecutive day.
Comal County health officials reported 400 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 26,385 since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived locally in March 2020. The county has reported 5,184 new cases this month.
State officials reported 45,056 new cases on Monday, bringing the seven-day average to 53,043, a decrease of 10,928 compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, as of Tuesday, 33.1% of COVID-19 tests reported in Texas in the last week are positive.
Local hospitals reported caring for 60 patients, down three from the previous day and four from a week ago, with 10 in intensive care and four on ventilators.
About 80% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to health officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 16.6% on Wednesday, increasing from the 16.3% rate reported the previous day.
According to state data, there were at least 13,291 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections on Monday, an increase of 947 patients a week ago.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy 21.5% of total hospital beds statewide.
No deaths were reported on Wednesday. The county’s death toll remains at 491. Health officials have reported eight deaths this month.
As of Tuesday, 77,058 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas. State officials reported 154 deaths statewide on Tuesday, up 30 compared to the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, 62.7% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 62.41%.
The fully vaccinated rate in neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, stood at 56.33%.
About 41.2 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 5.7 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
