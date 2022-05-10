After presenting an array of witnesses that corroborated circumstantial evidence, the state rested its case Tuesday against Thomas Joseph Bloxham without the smoking gun connecting him to theft by a public servant.
Defense attorney Scot Courtney began the day with a cross-examination of one of the state’s lead witnesses in the seventh day of the trial of the former Comal ISD administrator charged with theft of district property and materials more than a dozen years ago.
Prosecutors said Bloxham, the district’s assistant superintendent of support services from 2005 until his resignation in late 2012, had district-purchased property later found at his home and that of former Comal ISD Superintendent Marc Walker. Both men, they claim, received materials and labor earmarked for 2008 district bond projects between 2010 and 2012.
During a two-hour break for the jury of nine men and five women in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 22nd District Court, Courtney recalled a Texas Attorney General’s Office investigator who admitted having no “direct” evidence but enough “circumstantial” evidence against Bloxham.
Lt. Wayne Rubio said he had enough “probable cause” for his recommendations to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office that eventually led to indictments against Bloxham and Walker on charges of theft of property by a public servant, money laundering and misapplication of fiduciary property Bloxham is only being tried on the theft charge, a second-degree felony.
“That was based on the evidence, and their relationships to the contractors and as overseers of the projects that were not paid by them,” Rubio said.
Courtney wanted the jury to hear that, but Assistant District Attorney Jessica Frazer objected saying it would only serve to confuse the jury that heard similar testimony from Rubio on Monday. Boyer agreed, saying, “We’re not going to reopen (testimony) at this point.”
Blair Williams, co-founder and Courtney, later called semi-retired general partner of Temple-based Baird Williams Construction, to the stand. His company served as at-risk contractor for Comal ISD’s 2008 bond projects in which audits revealed the district overpaid the company by more than $7.1 million.
John Arias, president and owner of San Antonio-based ACC Consulting Inc., testified Monday that amount included double and/or overbillings totaling $2.945 million for self-performed work, $1.6 million in materials and nearly $1 million in labor with the 13 projects overseen by the company, which later settled with the district for $5.9 million.
Over and around repeated objections by Frazier, Courtney got Williams to say accounting mistakes could have played a major part in the discrepancies, which couldn’t say were intentional because he wasn’t part of the process.
“Were you part of a scheme to defraud Comal ISD?” Courtney asked.
“No,” Williams replied.
“Were you part of a scheme that helped Thomas Bloxham defraud Comal ISD?” Courtney asked.
“Absolutely not,” Williams replied.
The trial for Bloxham, 55, continued Tuesday afternoon with jurors asked to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Walker, 67, is tentatively scheduled for trial Aug. 22. Both men have remained free on $50,000 bond since their indictments in 2016 and 2018.
Convictions on theft by a public servant are second-degree felonies that carry up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.
